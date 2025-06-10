Candle Timer Pro – Advanced Candle Timing, Progress Bar & Spread Display

Candle Timer Pro MT5 – Advanced Candle Timing, Progress Bar & Spread Display



Hello traders! Today I’d like to share my experience with the Candle Timer Pro indicator for MetaTrader 5, which I recently started using in my daily trading routine. If you’re looking for a tool to track the remaining time until a candle closes and monitor real-time spread – this post is for you!

What is Candle Timer Pro?

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight, efficient indicator that adds a clear information panel on your chart. The panel displays:

Countdown timer synchronized with your chart’s timeframe

A horizontal progress bar visualizing elapsed time in the current candle

Real-time spread (difference between BID and ASK)

Optional sound alerts before each candle closes

All components are fully customizable – you can change colors, font size, visibility of each section, and even activate color changing/blinking effects in the final seconds of the candle. That way, you can tailor the tool perfectly to your personal workflow and visual preferences!

How to Configure Candle Timer Pro

Add the indicator to your chart – find Candle Timer Pro in the Indicators folder. Adjust the parameters – in the Inputs tab of the settings window, you can: Change panel and progress bar colors

Select timer font size: small, medium, or large

Enable or disable sound alerts

Choose which components to display Save your configuration for future use – click “Save,” give your template a name, and load it on other charts by clicking “Load.”

Moving the Panel on the Chart

Candle Timer Pro lets you intuitively reposition the display panel:

Double-click the panel – a red dashed border with a white square will appear

Drag the white square with your mouse to move the panel to a convenient spot

With the latest update (v1.1), your panel position is now automatically saved and restored even after switching timeframes or restarting the platform!

Best Use Cases

This tool is particularly useful for:

Scalpers who require precise candle close timing

Traders monitoring spread during major news events or volatile periods

Anyone who appreciates a minimal, data-focused on-screen tool

What’s New in Version 1.1?

Saved and auto-restored panel position

Improved default positioning to avoid overlapping with the trading panel

New option to change timer label font size

Progress bar length now adapts to font size and timeframe

Summary

Candle Timer Pro MT5 has become an essential tool on my charts! It lets me keep in sync with market rhythms, never miss a candle close, and always stay aware of the current spread. The convenience and clarity greatly reduce the stress of manual time-keeping during fast-paced trading.

You can find and download Candle Timer Pro MT5 here: Candle Timer Pro MT5

I recommend giving this indicator a try. If you do, please share your feedback in the comments below!

Wishing you all green pips,

DigitalPrime



