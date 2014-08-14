Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ChainPriceRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29335
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Forex indicator ChainPriceRSI is based on the RSI and MA indicators.
Chain Price RSI is an indicator of Trend Lines Arrow with direction to open orders.
How to use ChainPriceRSI indicator:
- Blue Arrow, Buy = when the Arrow below level 62;
- White Arrow, Sell = when Arrow above level 38;
- Sell, when Arrow Blue, touching or passing level of 80, the price will get back down;
- Buy, when Arrow Blue, touching or passing level of 20, the price will soon turn up;
- If Arrow passing trend line (red line), from bottom to top, the price must go up, and if the Arrow over the trend line, from top to bottom, the price must fall. In other words, must still follow the trend line (red line).
Last update 20/03/2015: Eliminate some bugs that I have done in the use of facilities MovingAverages.mqh
eaTemplate
This template code contains basic features and functions required for the developing the Expert Advisor.PipStriker-com
The indicator shows top and bottom ranges of price movement.
Signal for Trend
The indicator shows trade signals using combined Stohastic with breaking of High/Low by Moving Average.Horizontal Grid Lines
Draws horizontal grid lines at specified distances.