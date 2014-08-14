CodeBaseSections
Signal for Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

reza rahmad
reza rahmad
73258
(19)
reza rahmad

The indicator shows trade signals using combined Stohastic with breaking of High/Low by Moving Average.

The idea is to combine trend and when to open the market using Stohastic 14,3,3 and price break Moving Average 5 shift 2 typical and ADX to see the trend. Moving average and ADX not included.

  • If Stochastic up, and price break MA and trend is BUY nice to OP BUY
  • If stochastic down and price break MA low and trend is SELL GOOD to OP SELL

Works best for M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.

If you have ideas, just tell me.

Signal for Trend

