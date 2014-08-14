Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Signal for Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- reza rahmad
- Views:
- 73258
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
reza rahmad
The indicator shows trade signals using combined Stohastic with breaking of High/Low by Moving Average.
The idea is to combine trend and when to open the market using Stohastic 14,3,3 and price break Moving Average 5 shift 2 typical and ADX to see the trend. Moving average and ADX not included.
- If Stochastic up, and price break MA and trend is BUY nice to OP BUY
- If stochastic down and price break MA low and trend is SELL GOOD to OP SELL
Works best for M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.
If you have ideas, just tell me.
ChainPriceRSI
Forex indicator ChainPriceRSI is based on the RSI and MA indicators.eaTemplate
This template code contains basic features and functions required for the developing the Expert Advisor.
Horizontal Grid Lines
Draws horizontal grid lines at specified distances.xLiquidex_V2_Mod1
xLiquidex_V2_Mod1 is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout Expert Advisor.