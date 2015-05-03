Technical Analysis - USDJPY crossing 100 SMA together with 120.08 resistance for bullish market condition; 122.02 is key resistance

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.02 12:56

Forex Weekly Outlook May 4-8 (based on forexcrunch article)

The US dollar experienced a very turbulent week, tumbling down and recovering, but not against the euro. Close elections in the UK, an important rate decision in Australia, employment data from New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the all- important US non-Farm Payrolls release are key events. These are the highlight events on Forex calendar for this week. Here is an outlook on the top events coming our way.

The Federal Reserve downgraded its economic outlook amid soft growth data. The Fed admitted recent weakness in the first quarter relating it to temporary factors. Inflation will have to climb back to 2% and the job market needs to improve further before a rate hike is announced. However, the Fed believes the US economy will rebound in the second quarter. Meanwhile, jobless claims released last Thursday, surprised markets with a 34,000 fall in the number of claims nut not all data points impressed. The biggest winner was the euro, that broke critical resistance and seems unstoppable. Poor data weighs on the pound towards the elections and central banks weigh on the kiwi and the Aussie.