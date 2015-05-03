Technical Analysis - USDJPY crossing 100 SMA together with 120.08 resistance for bullish market condition; 122.02 is key resistance

D1 price is on primary bullish market condition for crossing 120.08 resistance level for the bullish to be continuing:
- USDJPY is traded above 200 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition
- 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA indicators are showing the uptrend to be continuing
- The price is crossing 100 period SMA together with 120.08 resistance level from below to above to be reversed from the secondary ranging to the bullish
- Key resistance level is 122.02
- Key support level is 118.24
|Resistance
|Support
|120.08
|118.24
|122.02
|115.56
Trend: D1 - bullish