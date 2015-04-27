MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015

Our company will present its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO 2015 event to be held on May 26-28 at the Grand Resort Hotel (Limassol, Cyprus).







We will demonstrate the optimized components of MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and fully updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile platforms for iOS and Android. Besides, the attendants will know about the improvements in the popular trader services: