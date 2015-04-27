MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015

1
Our company will present its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO 2015 event to be held on May 26-28 at the Grand Resort Hotel (Limassol, Cyprus).
We will demonstrate the optimized components of MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and fully updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile platforms for iOS and Android. Besides, the attendants will know about the improvements in the popular trader services:
- The enhanced social trading service allowing traders to automatically copy trades of signal providers.
- The unique Market of trading applications
that already offers about 5 000 products meeting the demands of both
beginners and professionals. Now, trading applications can also be rented.
- The virtual hosting built into the platforms allows trading robots and signals to work non-stop with minimum delays in executing trades.