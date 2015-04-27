MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015
MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015

27 April 2015, 13:25
Our company will present its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO 2015 event to be held on May 26-28 at the Grand Resort Hotel (Limassol, Cyprus).

We will demonstrate the optimized components of MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and fully updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile platforms for iOS and Android. Besides, the attendants will know about the improvements in the popular trader services:

  • The enhanced social trading service allowing traders to automatically copy trades of signal providers.
  • The unique Market of trading applications that already offers about 5 000 products meeting the demands of both beginners and professionals. Now, trading applications can also be rented.
  • The virtual hosting built into the platforms allows trading robots and signals to work non-stop with minimum delays in executing trades.
