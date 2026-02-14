Why do you often lose your deposit with a VPS? Non-trading technical risks.

Where Does Speed Hide? Choosing a Location, OS, and a Look into the Future

In the previous part, we figured out why a VPS is not just a convenience but a necessity for automated trading. However, simply renting a server is not enough. Imagine buying a race car but fitting it with tractor tires. It will move, but not nearly as fast as it could. In the VPS world, such "tires" are the server location and the operating system.

Geography Matters: The Hunt for Low Ping

The main enemy of a high-frequency trader is time. The time it takes for a signal from your Expert Advisor on the VPS to reach the broker's server. This time is called ping.

A VPS can be located anywhere on the planet: in a neighboring city, in a different country, or even on another continent. Physics is relentless: the speed of light is finite. The longer the cable path and the more routers (network nodes) the signal has to pass through, the greater the delay.

Local VPS: If your broker is in London and you rent a server in Frankfurt (one of Europe's largest data center hubs), the ping will be measured in milliseconds. This is the ideal scenario.

If your broker is in London and you rent a server in Frankfurt (one of Europe's largest data center hubs), the ping will be measured in milliseconds. This is the ideal scenario. Remote VPS: If your server is located in Russia or the USA while your broker is in London, the signal will take significantly longer. By the time your EA "shouts" to the broker, "Buy!", the price on the London exchange may have already moved substantially.

Conclusion: The first and foremost rule of selection is to look for a VPS where your broker's server is located. The closer your virtual computer is to the exchange's terminal, the faster your trade will be executed.

Windows vs. Linux: Is There a Difference in Speed?

We are accustomed to the cozy and familiar interface of Windows. It's the standard for trading via the MetaTrader terminal. But let's face reality: Windows is a "heavy" operating system. It requires significant resources for its beautiful graphical interface (GUI), constant updates, and background processes.

Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS) is the "Spartan" of the OS world. It lacks a graphical desktop (unless you install it separately) and operates via the command line.

The Conceptual Difference in Response Time:

Windows VPS: It spends precious CPU and RAM resources on rendering windows, running "File Explorer," and installing updates. It's like forcing a sprinter to carry a heavy backpack before a race. The system's response speed can fluctuate due to background tasks.

It spends precious CPU and RAM resources on rendering windows, running "File Explorer," and installing updates. It's like forcing a sprinter to carry a heavy backpack before a race. The system's response speed can fluctuate due to background tasks. Linux VPS: All resources are dedicated solely to executing your tasks. It doesn't draw "eye candy"; it simply computes. Therefore, on identical hardware, a Linux system will process commands faster and more stably. The ping from a Linux machine to the broker will be lower because the operating system doesn't create unnecessary "bottlenecks" in the signal's path.

However, there is a nuance. MetaTrader (the foundation for most EAs) was built for Windows. Running it on "bare" Linux without additional compatibility layers (like Wine) is a task for experienced users, and the stability of such a setup can be lower. Therefore, the classic choice for a trader is Windows Server. However, understanding that Linux is "faster by nature" gives us food for thought.

The Future is Here: Serverless Technology

We are used to thinking of a server as some kind of machine, even if virtual, with a hard drive and an operating system that needs to be configured, updated, and secured. But technology doesn't stand still.

Serverless computing — it sounds paradoxical, but it doesn't mean that servers have disappeared. It means you stop thinking about them as machines.

Instead of renting an entire "virtual computer," you simply upload your code (for example, your EA's logic rewritten in JavaScript, Python, or Go) to the cloud. The provider decides where and when to run this code. You don't pay for renting "hardware"; you pay for the number of executions and the code's runtime.

How to Use This for Trading Systems like "EA GOLD QUEEN"?

Imagine that the "EA GOLD QUEEN" algorithm is not a massive program in a terminal but a set of micro-functions.

1. Trigger: A new "candlestick pattern" appears on the gold chart. 2. Execution: This event (e.g., data from the exchange's API) automatically triggers a serverless function. 3. Instant Reaction: The function analyzes the market in a flash and sends an order to the broker via its API.

The advantages of this approach are colossal:

* Scalability: You are not tied to the power of a single core. If you need to analyze 1000 charts simultaneously, the cloud instantly allocates 1000 computing units for a second, and you pay pennies. * Fault Tolerance: There's no risk of your VPS "crashing." The code runs in the cloud, duplicated across thousands of servers. * Speed: Functions launch almost instantly and are positioned as close as possible to the network infrastructure.

While this currently requires a certain level of programming expertise, some advanced VPS and cloud providers are already beginning to offer hybrid solutions where you can run isolated scripts faster than a full-fledged OS.

Conclusion and a Useful Link

Choosing a VPS is a compromise between familiarity (Windows), speed (Linux), and geography. For the stable and fast operation of an EA like "EA GOLD QUEEN" minimizing latency is critically important. The ideal setup is a Windows VPS located in the same data center as your broker, with updates disabled and an antivirus configured according to our previous plan.

For those looking for a proven and reliable option with good connection speeds and technical support, I recommend checking out this provider. They offer excellent configurations specifically optimized for trading tasks.

👉 Now start saving milliseconds for your EA here - VPS

Trade steadily, and remember — in the world of high technology, even a fraction of a second can make all the difference.