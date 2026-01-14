I hate to say this, but...





⚠️ Important Update: The Price of Ratio X Toolbox is Increasing

We believe in transparency. That is why I am writing this article today—to give you a fair warning before the server update takes effect.

This is the final week you can secure the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox for the standard price of $197.

Starting next week, due to the immense value added by our new MLAI 2.0 Engine (Prop-firm Verified) and the expanding server costs for our AI integrations, the lifetime license fee will officially rise to $247.

If you have been "watching" or "waiting for the right time," this is it. The math is simple: Buy now and save $50 instantly.

What Exactly Do You Get? (The "Arsenal" Concept)

Most traders are used to buying a single robot for $100-$200 that eventually fails when the market changes. Ratio X is different. We don't sell "a robot." We sell a Professional Arsenal.

When you purchase the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox license, you are not buying one file. You are unlocking a complete ecosystem:

✅ Lifetime Access to 10+ Specialized EAs: Including the new Ratio X MLAI 2.0 (Context Engine), AI Gold Fury (DeepSeek Integration), Breakout EA, and Freshbot (Trend Following).

Including the new Ratio X MLAI 2.0 (Context Engine), AI Gold Fury (DeepSeek Integration), Breakout EA, and Freshbot (Trend Following). ✅ Future-Proof License: You get automatic access to ALL future EAs released by Ratio X. When we build a new tool, it appears in your member's area for free.

You get automatic access to released by Ratio X. When we build a new tool, it appears in your member's area for free. ✅ Continuous Updates: Markets evolve, and so do we. You receive monthly optimization updates to keep your logic sharp.

Markets evolve, and so do we. You receive monthly optimization updates to keep your logic sharp. ✅ Direct Support: Access to our specialized support team via Telegram to help you with installation and setup.





Why The Price Is Going Up?

We don't raise prices arbitrarily. We raise them when the value of the software is proven to exceed the cost. Recently, we achieved a milestone that validates our entire philosophy.

1. The $100,000 Prop Firm Certification

We didn't just backtest our new MLAI engine. We deployed it on a live evaluation for a $100,000 portfolio. The result? Passed.





2. Real User Consistency

Our community is moving away from "gambling" and towards consistent, data-driven trading. Here is what users are saying in our private group regarding the stability of the new engines:









Your "Developer's Friend" Discount

To reward those who read our blog and follow our development journey, I have created a specific coupon code. This allows you to not only lock in the old price ($197) but get an additional 20% OFF.

COUPON CODE: MQLFRIEND20 (Apply this at checkout to reduce the price to ~$157 USD)





The 7-Day Unconditional Guarantee

I am so confident in the quality of this arsenal that I take all the risk. You have 7 full days to download, install, and test every single EA in the toolbox.

If you don't like the performance, the logic, or even the interface—simply request a refund, and you will get 100% of your money back. No questions asked.

You have two choices right now:

Wait until next week and pay $247 for the exact same tools. Act now, use the coupon, and secure your lifetime license for ~$157.

The choice is logical.

*Coupon MQLFRIEND20 valid for a limited time.

