The corrected GomerAI Networked EA Beta v2.01

We just released the corrected version of the GomerAI Networked EA Beta v2.1 to fix the missing auto-registration and the TSL logic. The back/forward tests have been uploaded with the setting and graph for your review. The changes significantly improve the performance on the 15m EURUSD chart. This does not guarantee any future results and the users are highly cautioned from using the EA on a un-monitored live account. This is still a beta product! Don't forget to whitelist the URLs so the AITL can connect and return the feedback from the AI training. It's the hidden strength and power that GomerAI believes is going to unleash the performance that I as an individual cannot.\

Sincerely,

Gomer

GomerAI/Founder