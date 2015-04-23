Euro dips vs dollar after German data; Euro zone PMIs ahead

On Thursday the euro inched lower against the U.S. dollar, after data showed that in April the German consumer climate increased less than expected. Investors now anticipate euro zone manufacturing and service sector data due later later in trading session.



EUR/USD hit 1.0692 during late Asian trade, the pair's lowest since April 21; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.0707, slipping 0.16%. The pair was likely to find support at 1.0622, the low of April 16 and resistance at 1.0850, the high of April 17.

Earlier, official data showed that the Gfk German consumer climate index climbed to 10.1 this month from 10.0 in March while the index was expected to rise to 10.2 in April.

The euro zone is expected to release survey data on private sector economic activity, while Spain was to release its employment report later in the day.

The single currency also remained under pressure due to stagnation in the talks between the Greek government and its euro zone partners along with the International Monetary Fund over economic reforms required to access remaining bailout funds, fuelling fears that the country could be forced out of the euro zone.

The dollar meanwhile remained supported after the U.S. National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that existing home sales rose 6.1% last month to 5.19 million units from a revised total units of 4.89 million. Analysts had expected existing home sales to rise 3.0% in March.

However, the buck's gains were limited, as a recent series of downbeat economic reports added to jitters over weakness of the US economy.



The euro was also lower against the pound, with EUR/GBP edging down 0.11% to 0.7125.

Later in the day, the U.S. is expected to report on initial jobless claims and new home sales.