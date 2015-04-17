Weekly digest Apr 13-17: Greece on brink of default; Eurozone deflation; Dollar forecast
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Apr 13-17: Greece on brink of default; Eurozone deflation; Dollar forecast

17 April 2015, 14:32
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greece on the verge of default

This week's main events, analysis: G20 warning of financial volatility risk; Euro zone deflation; China dragging down Asia Pacific economies

Forex news: US dollar forecast; Currencies' overview

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: Galaxy S6 vs iPhone 6; Apple's first solar project in China; Schlumberger profits drop

Self-development for traders: Weekend reads; Bearish falsehoods; Reasons to be optimistic about global economy

#weekly digest, G20, deflation, Grexit, economy news, Greek crisis