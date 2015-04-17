Weekly digest Apr 13-17: Greece on brink of default; Eurozone deflation; Dollar forecast

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greece on the verge of default
- CNBC: Let's face reality, Greece is bankrupt: Marc Faber
- Bloomberg: Greece Enters Twilight Zone as Visions of Euro Exit Take Shape
- FXStreet: Bank subsidiaries told to exit Greek debt exposure
- Newsmax: Greece's Economic Options Range From Ugly to Catastrophic
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P again downgrades Greece, signals it is vulnerable to default
- Deutsche Welle: Lagarde: No grace for Greece on repayment delay
- MarketWatch: Varoufakis digs in heels on ‘Ponzi scheme’ austerity
- MarketWatch: Schaeuble, Varoufakis see little common ground on Greek aid
- Wall Street Journal: Greece’s Binary Outlook Gives Markets a Headache
- MQL5 Blogs: Greek default fears send bond yields soaring
- Yahoo: European stocks slide as Greek worries persist
This week's main events, analysis: G20 warning of financial volatility risk; Euro zone deflation; China dragging down Asia Pacific economies
- Reuters: G20 warns of financial volatility risk as central banks diverge
- Wall Street Journal: German Bonds Hit New High
- MQL5 Blogs: International Monetary Fund: Global growth will be driven this year by a rebound in advanced economies
- The Guardian: IMF chief praises British government's handling of economy
- MQL5 Blogs: IMF: China's economic growth will slow while Modi's India will see rise
- MQL5 Blogs: World Bank: China will drag down East Asia-Pacific economies in 2015
- Deutsche Welle: Will curbs on visitors hurt Hong Kong's economy?
- Deutsche Welle: Eurozone deflation fears subside in March
- MQL5 Blogs: Main ways entrenched deflation will influence markets
- Reuters: Fed may allow banks to use muni bonds to meet liquidity rules: WSJ
Forex news: US dollar forecast; Currencies' overview
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Analysis - GBPUSD near key Fib zone
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound v Dollar: This is the Fightback
- FXStreet: EUR/USD back below 1.08
- FXStreet: SNB to cut rates further, EUR/CHF at 1.10 in 12-m – Danske Bank
- MQL5 Blogs: President Draghi - Parity Call Still Intact For Q3
- Action Forex: USD/JPY Daily Outlook
- MQL5 Blogs: Adviser to Shinzo Abe: Yen is weak enough for BoJ to stop forcing inflation to 2% target
- Pound Sterling Live: This Dollar Forecast Sees Next USD Surge in September
Commodity market news: Overview
- FXEmpire: Gold Prices April 17, 2015, Technical Analysis
- Investing.com: Gold futures edge higher on weaker dollar
- Kitco News: Gold Bearish Medium To Long-term, Short-Term Undecided – Triland Metals
- Investing.com: Oil slips below $64 as ample supplies weigh
- Reuters: Oil slips below $64 as ample supplies weigh
- FXEmpire: Crude Oil Forecast April 17, 2015, Technical Analysis
- MarketWatch: This isn’t the oil rally you’re looking for
- MQL5 Blogs: US oil boom expected to end in May
Company news: Galaxy S6 vs iPhone 6; Apple's first solar project in China; Schlumberger profits drop
- Deutsche Welle: Sieren's China: The next dotcom crisis?
- Forbes: Galaxy S6 Vs iPhone 6 Review: Samsung Uses Apple To Beat Apple
- MQL5 Blogs: Data: Apple Watch is already seeing more initial success than iPod or iPhone
- BBC News: Rolls-Royce receives record £6bn engine order
- MarketWatch: Schlumberger profit falls 39%; cuts 11,000 jobs
- The Guardian: BP dropped green energy projects worth billions to focus on fossil fuels
- Sputnik International: Berlin to Tokyo: Merkel Presses Japan to Join China-Led AIIB
- The Economist: Nothing to stand on
- The Guardian: European commission announces antitrust charges against Google
- Xinhua: Apple to build first int'l solar project in SW China
Self-development for traders: Weekend reads; Bearish falsehoods; Reasons to be optimistic about global economy
- Forbes: Debunking Myths: 4 Bearish Falsehoods Exposed
- MQL5 Blogs: Main reasons to be optimistic about global economy
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Weekend Reads - How tech billionaires are using money, bee sting saved my life, The Pentagon, True Story of Pretty Woman, and more
- Washington Post: Why confidential tips to the government may not be confidential after all