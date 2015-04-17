Weekly digest Apr 13-17: Greece on brink of default; Eurozone deflation; Dollar forecast

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Greece on the verge of default

This week's main events, analysis: G20 warning of financial volatility risk; Euro zone deflation; China dragging down Asia Pacific economies



Forex news: US dollar forecast; Currencies' overview



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: Galaxy S6 vs iPhone 6; Apple's first solar project in China; Schlumberger profits drop



Self-development for traders: Weekend reads; Bearish falsehoods; Reasons to be optimistic about global economy

