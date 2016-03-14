G20 GDP Growth Eases Slightly In Q4: OECD



Growth of real Gross Domestic Product in the G20 area eased slightly in the fourth quarter, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Monday.



Real GDP growth of G20 area weakened to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent registered in the four previous quarters.



On a yearly basis, economic growth for the G20 area came in at 3 percent in the fourth quarter compared with 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.



For 2015 as a whole, annual GDP grew 3.2 percent in the G20 area, compared with 3.3 percent in 2014.



The sequential GDP growth slowed marginally in China, to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent and that in the United States to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent. Likewise, growth in India eased to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, Japan's GDP contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter.



Canada's GDP growth fell to 0.2 percent from 0.6 percent, while growth in Germany and France remained unchanged at 0.3 percent.



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