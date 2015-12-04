Weekly digest Nov 30 - Dec 4: ECB cuts interest rate but disappoints markets

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: most expected ECB meeting
- Bloomberg: 'Super Mario' Proves the Currency Market Wrong
- Independent: What the European Central Bank's decision to extend QE means
- Guardian: Mario Draghi's big bazooka turns into a peashooter
- CNBC: ECB vice-president: The markets got it wrong
- CNNMoney: Draghi poised to give Europe another $500 billion shot in the arm
- New York Times: Draghi Announces Further E.C.B. Stimulus Measures, but Investors Are Unimpressed
- Telegraph: How the eurozone missed its shot at a recovery
- Deutsche Welle: ECB monetary policy runs amok
- CNNMoney: ECB cuts interest rate but disappoints on stimulus
- Bloomberg: Draghi's Weeks of Rhetoric Culminate in ECB Stumble
- CNNMoney: Dow drops 252 points on ECB aftershocks
- Time: Europe Could Derail America’s Economic Recovery
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Bloomberg: Greece Is Heading for Another Year of Crisis
- Guardian: Federal Reserve chair 'looking forward' to probable interest rate rise this month
- MQL5 Blogs: Opinion: global impact of the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates
- Telegraph: Investors brace for bumpy December
- MarketWatch: This last jobs hurdle could trip up markets
- Bloomberg: Rousseff Turns to Brazil Supreme Court to Block Impeachment
- Bloomberg: Russia's Year of Black Swans to End With Another Inflation Shock
- New York Times: Yellen Says Economy Is Ready for an Interest-Rate Increase
- MarketWatch: Bill Gross thinks Fed, ECB are ‘casinos’ printing money
- CNNMoney: Countries with higher wages than U.S.
- Telegraph: The countries that will be hurt by a Chinese hard landing
- Deutsche Welle: German states agree on radical new federal-state finance system
- New York Times: What to Expect From the Latest Jobs Report
- CNNMoney: CEOs aren't optimistic about U.S. economy in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: There are risks to delaying the start of rate hikes - Fed Chair Janet Yellen
- Bloomberg: US Jobs Report Probably Won't Change the Fed's Mind on Liftoff
- CNNMoney: Why American wages may finally go up
- Time: Why Venezuelans Are Carrying Backpacks of Cash on the Streets
- Deutsche Welle: China pledges billions to African economies
- Forbes: Black Friday Winners And Losers: How Amazon, Walmart, Apple And More Fared
- Bloomberg: Economists Are Getting More Bearish on U.S. Growth
- Time: Paris Climate Talks Aren’t Enough for Some Environmental Activists
- Forbes: Why Hollywood Needs Star Wars More Than Disney Does
Currency market news:
- Guardian: Chinese yuan set to join IMF currency basket
- Washington Post: Rupee Rebounds From Two-Year Low on Suspected RBI Intervention
- MQL5 Blogs: US Dollar to Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Price Action Analysis - strong bullish in long-term
- Washington Post: Ruble Seen Extending Slide After Worst Week in Emerging Markets
- MQL5 Blogs: Pound's prospects bound to Fed, ECB and policy split
- Deutsche Welle: Yuan becomes IMF reserve currency
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview: Fly Kiwi, Fly? Not Yet - How To Play?
- CNBC: Who loses when the renminbi joins the IMF basket?
- MQL5 Blogs: GBP/JPY: bullish on reversal with long-term bearish projection in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: Now yuan is in the elite currency club, but euro doesn't like it
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Alarm: oil behemoths are already queueing in Iran
- Bloomberg: OPEC Heads for Status Quo as Members Clash
- Washington Post: Metals Bounce Back With Aluminum Set for Best Week Since May
- MarketWatch: OPEC staff warn low prices will persist no matter what cartel decides
- CNBC: Why Saudi Arabia won't play nice at OPEC meeting
- CNN Money: What it costs to produce a barrel of oil
- Washington Post: Indonesia Can Return to OPEC But Can’t Escape Aging Oil Fields
- MQL5 Blogs: ABN Amro: gold will be cheap at least until 3Q 2017
- CNN Money: Iran's hidden role in Saudi Arabia's cheap oil stance
- Telegraph: Oil speculators risk 'short squeeze' if impulsive Saudi Prince throws Opec surprise
- New York Times: China’s Renminbi Is Approved by I.M.F. as a Main World Currency
MQL5 Blogs: Gold is on 5.5 year low waiting for U.S. rate hike
Stock market news:
- MarketWatch: U.S. stocks suffer biggest selloff in more than 2 months
- Telegraph: Time to get real about the true value of the FTSE
- MarketWatch: Japanese stocks slide the most in two months after ECB disappointment
- Telegraph: 'Three disruptive shares that could change the world'
- MQL5 Blogs: Opinion: 2016 will have much nothing to offer investors - Goldman Sachs analysts
- New York Times: Zuckerberg Defends Structure of His Philanthropic Outfit
- MQL5 Blogs: The best and worst assets in November 2015 - Deutsche Bank
Company news:
- New York Times: Avon Said to Be in Talks to Sell North American Business
- CNNMoney: Black Friday 2015 in pictures
- CNBC: Cyber Monday sales top $3 billion, beat forecast
- Forbes: iPhone 7 Leak Reveals Radical Design Changes
- Guardian: VW sales drop 20% in UK as diesel emissions scandal hits carmaker
- Telegraph: Billionaire lifts stake in InterContinental Hotels
- New York Times: E.U. Investigates McDonald’s Tax Deal With Luxembourg
- CNNMoney: SABMiller's Australian brewer recalls 1 million beers
Investors' self-development:
- Independent: What Mark Zuckerberg has left after giving away 99% of Facebook shares
- MarketWatch: Buffett stock-portfolio idea spot on
- CNBC: How to protect yourself from the sell-off
- New York Times: Why Negative Interest Rates Are Becoming the New Normal
- New York Times: Imagining a World Without Growth
- CNBC: How to avoid money fights
- CNBC: Holiday bonus tips: 4 ways to get what you want
- Business Insider: A Wall Street CEO perfectly explained the hot theory for the economy, markets and everything