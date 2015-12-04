Weekly digest Nov 30 - Dec 4: ECB cuts interest rate but disappoints markets
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Nov 30 - Dec 4: ECB cuts interest rate but disappoints markets

4 December 2015, 14:46
Alice F
Alice F
0
1 674

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: most expected ECB meeting 

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

Investors' self-development:

#ECB, Fed, weekly digest