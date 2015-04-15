IMF: China's economic growth will slow while Modi's India will see rise

This year will mark a turning point in a showdown between the world's second largest economy and its biggest democracy.

According to the International Monetary Fund, China's growth supremacy over India will finish soon.



India's growth will reach 7.5 percent, its fastest pace since 1999, from 7.2 percent in 2014, the IMF said. By contrast, China's growth will slow, easing to 6.8 percent in 2015 from 7.4 percent the prior year - the weakest Chinese growth pace since 1990, in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, the data showed.



The slowdown in China "reflects a move toward a more sustainable pattern of growth that is less reliant on investment," according to the IMF report.



Moreover, slowing growth in China will be weighing on emerging markets as a whole in 2015, according to the IMF.

Indian "growth will benefit from recent policy reforms, a consequent pickup in investment and lower oil prices,'' the IMF report says. The country's outlook was revised higher from prior projections, and the IMF also revised India's growth for 2013 and 2014 upward following a change to national accounts statistics.