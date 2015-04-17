Technical Analysis - GBPUSD near key Fib zone
Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis - GBPUSD near key Fib zone

17 April 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
631
  • GBPUSD has traded steadily higher since finding support earlier this week at the 261.8% extension of the January/February advance
  • Our near-term trend bias is now higher in Cable
  • The 38% retracement of the February/April decline at 1.4940 looks to be a key pivot with traction above needed to spark a more important leg higher
  • A very minor turn window is eyed tomorrow
  • A daily close under 1.4680 would turn us negative on the pound
GBPUSD Strategy: Looking to buy on weakness
Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
GBPUSD 1.4680 1.4800 1.4915 1.4940 1.5050

Trend:

  • H4 - bullish
  • D1 - market rally within bearish
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - bearish
#support, resistance, gbpusd, technical analysis