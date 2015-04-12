10 Weekend Reads - How tech billionaires are using money, bee sting saved my life, The Pentagon, True Story of Pretty Woman, and more
Forecasts

10 Weekend Reads - How tech billionaires are using money, bee sting saved my life, The Pentagon, True Story of Pretty Woman, and more

12 April 2015, 12:20
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
808
  • Deconstructing ShadowStats. Why is it so Loved by its Followers but Scorned by Economists? (EconoMonitor)
  • How tech billionaires are using money and data to solve for death (Washington Post)
  • The Secret Sauce: How Buffalo Wild Wings Turned the Sports Bar Into a $1.5 Billion Juggernaut (Bloomberg)
  • How Athletes Get Great: Just train for 10,000 hours, right? Not quite. Top-shelf athletic performance may be a more complicated formula than we’ve recently come to believe. (Outside)
  • Satirized for Your Consumption (The Baffler)
  • How a bee sting saved my life: poison as medicine (Mosaic)
  • Inside the Kremlin’s hall of mirrors: Fake news stories. Doctored photographs. Staged TV clips. Armies of paid trolls. Has Putin’s Russia developed a new kind of information warfare – fought in the ‘psychosphere’ rather than on the battlefield? Or is it all just a giant bluff? (The Guardian)
  • The Pentagon’s $10-billion bet gone bad (LA Times)
  • How To Be Alone: Musicians Confront Solitude (NPR)
  • The True Story of Pretty Woman’s Original Dark Ending (Vanity Fair)

What are you reading?

#stock market, Pentagon, Kremlin