10 Weekend Reads - How tech billionaires are using money, bee sting saved my life, The Pentagon, True Story of Pretty Woman, and more

Deconstructing ShadowStats. Why is it so Loved by its Followers but Scorned by Economists? (EconoMonitor)

How tech billionaires are using money and data to solve for death (Washington Post)



The Secret Sauce: How Buffalo Wild Wings Turned the Sports Bar Into a $1.5 Billion Juggernaut (Bloomberg)



How Athletes Get Great: Just train for 10,000 hours, right? Not quite. Top-shelf athletic performance may be a more complicated formula than we’ve recently come to believe. (Outside)



Satirized for Your Consumption (The Baffler)



How a bee sting saved my life: poison as medicine (Mosaic)



Inside the Kremlin’s hall of mirrors: Fake news stories. Doctored photographs. Staged TV clips. Armies of paid trolls. Has Putin’s Russia developed a new kind of information warfare – fought in the ‘psychosphere’ rather than on the battlefield? Or is it all just a giant bluff? (The Guardian)



The Pentagon’s $10-billion bet gone bad (LA Times)



How To Be Alone: Musicians Confront Solitude (NPR)



The True Story of Pretty Woman’s Original Dark Ending (Vanity Fair)

What are you reading?

