10 Weekend Reads - How tech billionaires are using money, bee sting saved my life, The Pentagon, True Story of Pretty Woman, and more

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- Deconstructing ShadowStats. Why is it so Loved by its Followers but Scorned by Economists? (EconoMonitor)
- How tech billionaires are using money and data to solve for death (Washington Post)
- The Secret Sauce: How Buffalo Wild Wings Turned the Sports Bar Into a $1.5 Billion Juggernaut (Bloomberg)
- How Athletes Get Great: Just train for 10,000 hours, right? Not quite.
Top-shelf athletic performance may be a more complicated formula than
we’ve recently come to believe. (Outside)
- Satirized for Your Consumption (The Baffler)
- How a bee sting saved my life: poison as medicine (Mosaic)
- Inside the Kremlin’s hall of mirrors: Fake news stories. Doctored
photographs. Staged TV clips. Armies of paid trolls. Has Putin’s Russia
developed a new kind of information warfare – fought in the
‘psychosphere’ rather than on the battlefield? Or is it all just a giant
bluff? (The Guardian)
- The Pentagon’s $10-billion bet gone bad (LA Times)
- How To Be Alone: Musicians Confront Solitude (NPR)
- The True Story of Pretty Woman’s Original Dark Ending (Vanity Fair)
What are you reading?