Weekly digest Nov 16-20: From markets' behavior after Paris attacks to rate hike talk

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: How does fear affect investors?
- MQL5 Blogs: What forces will emerge in markets in wake of Paris tragedy - Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: Here is what fear actually means to investors
- CNNMoney: Investors shaken by Paris attacks flee to Germany
- New York Times: Economic Fallout of Paris Attacks Hits Hotels Hard
- Telegraph: Paris attacks: Investors shrug off fears about French economy and threat of new border controls
- Financial Times: Market rally is amorality tale
- Financial Times: Economies are too tough for Isis to destroy
- CNNMoney: Will state of emergency crash France's economy?
- Time: These 5 Facts Explain the Dire Economic Costs of the Paris Attacks
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Bloomberg: 14 Predictions for 2016 from the Brightest Minds in Finance
- Bloomberg: We Need to Talk About the Global Economy
- Reuters: Investors get too comfy over US-euro divergence
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank is now convinced Fed will hike in December
- MQL5 Blogs: Peter Schiff: Fed is playing a dangerous game with stock-market investors
- Bloomberg: UBS: The Fed's Case for Liftoff Will Be Bolstered a Day Before Its December Meeting
- MarketWatch: Fed may find solace in weaker dollar after hike
- MarketWatch: Draghi: ECB will do what it must to lift inflation
- Reuters: Draghi says ECB willing to act fast on rates, QE to boost inflation
- New York Times: Greece and Eurozone Creditors in Deal to Unlock $13 Billion
- Guardian: Shock UK deficit figures dent George Osborne's economic plan
- MQL5 Blogs: Xi Jinping: "China’s economy has strong resilience, great potential". Recent data signals it may be so
- Deutsche Welle: Sieren's China: Rising pressure
- MQL5 Blogs: Japanese economy has slipped into recession. Again. Thanks, Shinzo!
- Bloomberg: Goldman Says the Years of Emerging-Markets Doldrums Are Over
- Financial Times: Asian and Russian buyers desert prime London property market
Currency market news:
- Bloomberg: The Euro-Dollar's Most Important 24 Hours This Year. No, it's not the Fed's December meeting.
- Bloomberg: Won Posts Weekly Advance as Risk Appetite Revives After Paris
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: EUR/USD Targets into Fed December meetings
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Forecast: levels and targets
- MQL5 Blogs: USD to Polish Zloty: bullish breakout
- MQL5 Blogs: USDCAD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.11 - 22.11: daily breakout, weekly ranging
- Bloomberg: Commodity Currencies Start Ignoring Commodity Rout
- MQL5 Blogs: Hedge funds increase bullish bets on dollar
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman: Dollar to reach parity vs euro by year-end
- MQL5 Blogs: Will yuan cannibalize Aussie after entering IMF reserves? - RBA responds.
- Telegraph: Europe plans crackdown on Bitcoin after Paris attacks
Commodity market news:
- Kitco News: A Slight Readjustment and Retrenchment in Most Markets Although Oil Lags and Gold Rallies
- MarketWatch: How investors are abandoning gold, in one chart
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD: End Of Week Technicals - 909.69 level as the next bearish target
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD (XAU/USD) - Forecast for November: levels and targets
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER (XAG/USD) - Forecast for November: levels and targets
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: Pressure on commodities is likely to persist for next 12 months
- MQL5 Blogs: Crude Oil - Forecast for November: levels and targets
- Telegraph: AEP: Goldman eyes $20 oil as glut overwhelms storage sites
Stock market news:
- Financial Times: European equities cap off positive week
- Independent: Square valuation raises fears of a tech bubble
- Bloomberg: The 37% Arbitrage Trade in Chinese Stocks Is About to Get Easier
- Washington Post: These tech celebrities saw their investment in Square grow by 60 times in a day.
- MQL5 Blogs: False Breakout: CAC 40 bounced from 5008 support back to ranging area
- Investing.com: Dow Finds Support Above SMA20; S&P Futures Needs Break Above 2092.00
Company news:
- Independent: The 10 biggest business stories on Friday November 20
- CNNMoney: Elon Musk's SpaceX set to get its first military contract
- Washington Post: Northrop won the bomber contract. Now comes the battle to defend it.
- Independent: Seven years after collapse, bosses of HBOS back under the spotlight
- New York Times: Bank of England to Consider Bans for Executives Behind HBOS Failure
- Independent: Barclays fined $150m more over forex-rigging scandal
- Washington Post: Main Street Morning: Facebook launches a fundraising tool for nonprofits
- Washington Post: Volvo's self-driving car concept
- Deutsche Welle: Bosch entangled in VW cheating scandal
- New York Times: Volkswagen Faces Major Spending Cuts and Regulatory Deadlines
- New York Times: EasyJet Expects Resilient Demand to Withstand Security Fears
- Washington Post: Paris attacks fuel a fresh debate over encryption
- Forbes: The Last Days Of Marissa Mayer?
Investors' self-development:
- Bloomberg: Would You Pass the Global Financial Literacy Test?
- MarketWatch: 40 books every investor ought to have read
- MarketWatch: Make money from this winter’s surprise cold snap
- Washington Post: This is the best day to buy toys and other gifts if you’re shopping online