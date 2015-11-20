Weekly digest Nov 16-20: From markets' behavior after Paris attacks to rate hike talk
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Nov 16-20: From markets' behavior after Paris attacks to rate hike talk

20 November 2015, 12:28
Alice F
Alice F
1
1 076

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: How does fear affect investors?

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

Investors' self-development:

#ECB, Fed, weekly digest, Paris attacks, HBOS