Weekly digest Nov 23-27: From "Black Friday" deals to ECB stimulus expectations and parity forecasts

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Markets impose great expectations on Draghi:
- MQL5 Blogs: Societe Generale: Brace for something pretty serious from ECB at next week's meeting
- Bloomberg: Draghi to the Rescue
- Guardian: Draghi: ECB ready to act in light of weakest eurozone recovery since 1998 - as it happened
- Wall Street Journal: Draghi Keeps Options Open to Fight Low Inflation
- MQL5 Blogs: Nobel-prize winning economist: Draghi's "Whatever it takes" was nothing less than a trick
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts are trimming year-end, first-quarter euro estimates at fastest pace since March
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed hike may not necessarily lead to continual rises for dollar - FT
- MQL5 Blogs: Dollar may not rise after rates hike, as history shows conventional wisdom may be mistaken
What's new in the world: events, policies, economic indicators
- Bloomberg: Economy 2016: Here’s What You Need to Know
- Wall Street Journal: Greece Faces Two-Week Reform Deadline to Unlock Aid
- Financial Times: Refugee influx threatens fall of EU, warns Dutch PM
- Bloomberg: Spat On and Taunted No More: It's Okay to Be Irish Banker Again
- Bloomberg: Piketty: Blame Inequality for Russia's Economic Woes
- Deutsche Welle: Russia prepares raft of economic measures against Turkey
- CNN Money: 4 reasons Russia and Turkey can't afford a trade war
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts from UBS to Goldman are turning bullish on emerging markets
- Bloomberg: Euphoria Fades in Nigeria
- CNBC: In India, it's all about m-commerce
- CNN Money: Iran offers huge economic potential. Can it deliver?
- WSJ: Japan Unveils New Social Programs to Stimulate Economy
- New York Times: China to Build First Overseas Military Outpost in Djibouti
- Forbes: Top 10 China Dependent Countries
- New York Times: Tracking the Libor Scandal
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: GBPUSD Next Week Outlook - ranging near the Fibo support level for breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/CAD: ranging bullish within symmetric triangle pattern
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/CAD: ranging bullish with key resistance to be broken
- MQL5 Blogs: NZD/USD - Long-Term Forecast: triangle pattern was broken to below for the bearish trend to be continuing
- MQL5 Blogs: AUD/USD - Long-Term Forecast: bearish ranging within symmetric triangle pattern for direction
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman: Dollar to reach parity vs euro by year-end
- WSJ: Will the Euro Fall to $1? Interest Rates Aren’t Investors’ Only Guide
- CNBC: China opens FX market to foreigners for first time
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - descending triangle pattern was formed for the bearish breakdown
- Forbes: The Fed Rate Rise And Oil Price Implications
- Reuters: Oil market rests on Saudi-Iranian output deal
- CNBC: Oil prices have moved into 'super contango'
- MarketWatch:
Copper
prices may hinge on
one thing: water
- Kitco News: Gold Down amid Bearish Outside Markets and as Risk Appetite Returns to Marketplace
- Kitco News: Despite Lower Import Data, China & India Gold Buying To Rise – Capital Economics
- CNBC: As gold, platinum prices fall, investors flee precious metal funds
- MQL5 Blogs: Weekly Forecast - GOLD (XAU/USD): bearish breakdown
Stock market news:
- WSJ: Global Stocks Fall
- New York Times: Dometic Group Raises $528 Million in I.P.O. in Stockholm
- MarketWatch: What smart stock investors should do now Black Friday is here
- CNBC: Goldman: Why Europe will outperform
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P 500: bullish ranging near bearish reversal
- Investing.com: Dow Futures And S&P: Stay Neutral Over Intraday Basis
- CNBC: The two stocks that have doubled this year
Company news:
- Guardian: Black Friday 2015: latest news and the best deals - live updates
- MarketWatch: Put these investing tools to work finding Black Friday deals
- Forbes: The Best Deals On PS4 For Black Friday 2015
- Bloomberg: 50 Companies to Watch
- MQL5 Blogs: Barclays fined £72m over financial crime risk failings
- Financial Times: Free Lunch: Europe slowly dezombifies its banks
- WSJ: Big Banks Cut Back on Small Business
- CNBC: Big banks accused of interest rate-swap fixing
- New York Times: How Volkswagen Got Away With Diesel Deception
- CNBC: VW reveals emissions fix for diesel cars in Europe
- MarketWatch: VW scandal now
touches Audi car engines
- New York Times: South Korea Fines Volkswagen and Orders Recall Over Emissions Scandal
- New York Times: Toyota Expands Airbag Recall in Japan
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple keeps betting on Asia: the tech behemoth plans to launch Apple Pay in China by February