Weekly digest Nov 23-27: From "Black Friday" deals to ECB stimulus expectations and parity forecasts
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Nov 23-27: From "Black Friday" deals to ECB stimulus expectations and parity forecasts

27 November 2015, 11:38
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Markets impose great expectations on Draghi:

What's new in the world: events, policies, economic indicators

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

Investors' self-development:

#Mario Draghi, ECB, Fed, weekly digest, Black Friday