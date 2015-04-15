Euro lower vs dollar on news from ECB

On Wednesday the euro was lower against the dollar after the European Central Bank left monetary policy unchanged, as markets expected the bank’s post-policy meeting press conference.



EUR/USD was at 1.0581 from around 1.0598 ahead of the policy announcement.

The euro was also weaker against the yen, with EUR/JPY at 126.51 from 126.56 earlier.

The ECB said it was maintaining its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.05%, in line with market expectations. The central bank also held its marginal lending at 0.30% and left its deposit facility rate unchanged at minus 0.20%.

Market players expect further comments by ECB president Mario Draghi on how the bank's €1.1 trillion quantitative easing program influenced the region's economy at the press conference.

The sentiment on the greenback was higher as the dollar regained ground lost in the previous session after a downbeat U.S. retail sales report. Data indicated that U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in March, missing expectations for a 1.0% gain.

The data spurred speculation that the Federal Reserve could delay hiking interest rates until late 2015, instead of tightening midyear.