Trading News Events - All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
Trading Systems

Trading News Events - All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

12 May 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
609

For traders

MT5 user interface

Analysis

For developers

  • A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
#economic calendar, Trading Strategies, economic indicators