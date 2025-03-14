Trading strategies for the "Price Range MT5" indicator

Looking for a good indicator for Forex trading? Price Range MT5 is an indicator with a history of real trading. Add it to your trading setup! It automatically draws all price ranges, calculates supports and resistances, and sets the Stop-Loss price for opening positions according to different strategies.

Attention! A new version of the indicator is now available. It understands when a price range has ended and a new trend has begun. In addition, the indicator now sends you notifications about the emergence of new trends or price ranges.

What does the Price Range MT5 indicator do?

With the Price Range MT5 indicator, you can forget about the routine work of determining price ranges or trends. No need to doubt where to build support or resistance. The indicator does all this automatically according to the author's algorithm based on statistical data available on the price chart.





But that's not all! The indicator plots the optimal stop-loss price level if the last found price range has at least one support or resistance. This stop-loss price is calculated using data science methods and is the next support or resistance.





The functionality of the indicator makes it possible to trade using several different strategies, as well as a combination of this indicator with others to achieve better trading results.

What trading strategies does the Price Range indicator support?

1. Range trading between support and resistance.





2. Trading the price range breakouts.





3. Trading the rebounds from the previous price range.





4. False breakout trading.





Why the Price Range MT5 indicator is a must have?



In any case, Price Range MT5 makes the price chart cleaner and more understandable. Look at this:





Since the Price Range MT5 indicator does not clutter the price chart, and you can easily combine it with other indicators. Here's an example:





Try making a trading decisions using this indicator and check your results after some time!





The "Price Range" indicator for MetaTrader 5 is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133246

Have fun and become a better trader!