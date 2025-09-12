Scalper's entry on the breakdown of two moving averages

On small timeframes, entry accuracy is especially important. Too much noise can wear out any deposit. Therefore, it is extremely important to maximize the accuracy of opening positions.

A simple and effective entry strategy is to break through two averages. But on small timeframes, we would like to see a strong and sharp movement. It is after such movements that the price is likely to move further by inertia. For entry, we will take 2 moving averages. Our task is to find a situation when a five-minute bar opens on one side of the averages and closes on the other.





Oddly enough, but this is a very effective filter. In the screenshot above, such situations are marked with arrows. And yes, there are only 2 entries on the entire chart. The channel width is adaptive and is a good test for our bar. And the speed of the breakout means the complete destruction of the bears' resistance.

Look at some more examples. A sharp breakout of the channel is a really strong signal.





You can use different combinations of moving averages.





For convenience, we have added this entry strategy to our free Moving Average Cross Signal indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148478





Here are the parameters we used in the first two screenshots:









Take care of your deposit, filter your entries! When the time comes for a really good deal, the saved funds will help you be fully armed.

Good luck and big profits!

