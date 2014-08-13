Free to Download - ASCTREND SYSTEM for Manual Trading and EAs by Two Versions
Trading Systems

Free to Download - ASCTREND SYSTEM for Manual Trading and EAs by Two Versions

13 August 2014, 23:45
Damiano Fabiański
Damiano Fabiański
0
1 059

There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. The first one (AscTrend system) was already developed, tested and traded for Metatrader 5, and it is available for free on MQL5.COM portal.

The Theory. 



Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator



First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

#Brainwashing, asctrend, braintrend