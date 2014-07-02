Brainwashing Trading System

I am using this system manually for many years just to recover my deposit after losses. For now - I am trading it by Brainwashing EA.

Please find some trading (not backtesting, just trading) results.

traded since 10th of July 2013 till now



USDCHF









Statement is attached.

The results are for Metatrader 4. If someone is interested - I can upload the results on weekly basis, or I can create free signal for it (MT4 only sorry).

But I used this system for Metatrader 5 too - check this mql5 forum thread BRAINWASHING SYSTEM for more explanation.

