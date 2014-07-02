Brainwashing Trading System
2 July 2014, 16:36
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
I am using this system manually for many years just to recover my deposit after losses. For now - I am trading it by Brainwashing EA.

Please find some trading (not backtesting, just trading) results.

  • traded since 10th of July 2013 till now
  • USDCHF



Statement is attached.

The results are for Metatrader 4. If someone is interested - I can upload the results on weekly basis, or I can create free signal for it (MT4 only sorry).

But I used this system for Metatrader 5 too - check this mql5 forum thread BRAINWASHING SYSTEM for more explanation.

Files:
bw_2206.zip  51 kb
#Brainwashing, Bw EA