Telegram Launches Bitcoin Wallet for its 50 Million Users With Bitcoin Gift

Instant messaging app Telegram says in an announcement that it is introducing its 50 million users to Bitcoin with the integration of its new Bitcoin wallet which it calls, ‘Telebit.’ The company came in news when it offered $200,000 to the hacker who can break Telegram. The latest announcement is going to relieve the users who worry about Bitcoin security.Telegram, a messaging app with a focus on speed and security, is not just super fast but simple and free as well. There are lots of similarities in Telegram’s messaging service and Whatspp, an app sold to Facebook for $19 billion in 2014. The subscribers can use Telegram on all devices at the same time wherein their messages sync seamlessly.All subscribers using smart phones, tablets or computers can access Telegram and send messages, photos, videos and files of any type (doc, zip, mp3, etc), as well as create groups for up to 200 people. Nonetheless, the users can also write to their phone contacts and find people by their usernames.

Jonathan Harrison and Eric Goforth are the two persons who created Telebit. The users can get the Bitcoin wallet by sending the message “wallet” to Telebit which will then send them a Bitcoin address as well as a gift of 0.00025 Bitcoin. Whereas deposits can be sent directly to the user’s wallet and he can send other Telegram users his Bitcoin by sending a text message through Telebit.