Devilish DAX - expected downside today

Expecting a swing down today in US and EU equities. DAX is usually pulled by US S&P500 but in spite of a somewhat dovish Fed stance yesterday (Is Janet ever gonna deliver a hawkish statement?), S&P500 held the top and even fell overnight and this fine, sunny London morning.

DAX Value Area High has already been touched at 10962 and the H4 supply is lying just above, so its a good spot for shorting. I am targeting 108.50 first, followed by 107.60 if price manages to battle through the 10850 restriction.