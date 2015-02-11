WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, February 01 - 08 for Scalping Trading: Live Scalp Webinar - Which Type of Trading Suits You?

"Scalpers seek to profit from small market movements, taking advantage of a ticker tape that never stands still during the market day.They would buy when demand set up on the bid side or sell when supply set up on the ask side, booking a profit or loss minutes later as soon as balanced conditions returned to the spread. That methodology works less reliably in our modern electronic markets for three reasons."====="The question often arises amongst retail forex traders as to what is the best time zone for trading purposes. The most obvious answer is either the European or US time zones, because these are the times when the most news data is released, the greatest trading volume occurs and the largest trading movement typically eventuates.Traders who specialise in “scalping” are clearly best served in the European and US time zones (in fact scalping outside these time zones is likely to be far less productive) but scalping is a form of trading where retail traders are at a tremendous disadvantage to bank trading professionals and very few retail traders succeed over the long term in this endeavour. Normally, the only beneficiaries are the brokerages.".

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The video





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USDOLLAR, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold and more











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"Scalping is the type of trading where the trades are open for less than a minute. It is an intense form of trading which requires a huge amount of concentration for short bursts. The scalpers generally follow tick charts or 1 minute charts, study the price movement and make decisions on whether to go long or short and whether to continue with the trade or close it. Depending on the time spent for trading, the scalpers could do anywhere between 50 and 500 trades a day, much more if they use a software program to trade.".



