Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Will Invest about USD15.9 billion To Build Semiconductor Factory In Central Taiwan Science Park

The company will invest over NTD500 billion, which is about USD15.9 billion, to build a new plant to meet the ever-growing demands for chips.



The new plant will be located in Central Taiwan Science Park and it is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment. On its completion, the new plant will create 5,000 new jobs, including 3,500 manager and engineer positions and 1,500 technical positions. At the same time, those new jobs are expected to create extra taxes of over NTD1 billion, which is about USD32 million.



In 2015, TSMC plans to increase investment to improve chip output to win more orders. TSMC is currently producing processors for Apple; however, it faces serious challenges from Samsung.



TSMC previously predicted that the company will achieve operating revenue between NTD221 billion and NTD224 billion in the first quarter of 2015. In the fourth quarter of 2014, the company's net profit was NTD80 billion, a year-on-year increase of 79%. In addition, the company's capital expense was USD9.5 billion in 2014 and the number is expected to reach between USD11.5 billion and USD12 billion.

