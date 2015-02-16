Bitcoin is Becoming Extremely Popular: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology to Hold Bitcoin Expo on 7th and 8th March

In an announcement the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) says that it is all set to hold its second industry event in March.



The two day event will be held on 7th and 8th March where a large number of celebrated Bitcoin experts, entrepreneurs and speakers are going to put their views for the attendees.



Nonetheless, as the MIT Bitcoin Expo will be featuring a number of notable speakers from the digital currency ecosystem, a large number of interested parties are expected to arrive in. The institute has been organizing the event quite successfully. This one has come in less than a year after the first conference took place in May of 2014.



The organizers of Bitcoin Expo claim that the event will include speakers such as Bitcoin Foundation chief scientist Gavin Andresen, Chain founder Adam Ludwin and Blockstream co-founder Matt Corallo, Circle Internet Financial founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, etc. among others. These people have carved a niche for their services and role in Bitcoin industry.



Talking to media professionals Jinglan Wang, president of the Wellesley Bitcoin Club and the director of the MIT Bitcoin Expo, informed that compared to last year’s more introductory conference, the 2015 gathering is aimed at facilitating more in-depth conversation between local developers and the broader Bitcoin industry.



He said that students are finding existing services to use their Bitcoin on, as well as creating their own. Also, according to him ordering food online via Foodler using Bitcoin was something he had heard about from a student outside of the club, after the airdrop. He is extremely impressed the way Bitcoin is becoming popular among users.



The full list of planned speakers can be found visiting their official website. The organizers of the Bitcoin Expo admit that MIT and the surrounding Boston area is home to a growing Bitcoin ecosystem, one propelled forward by the distribution of $100 in Bitcoin to undergraduates beginning in October.