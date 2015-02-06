Weekly digest Feb 2-6: Blurred future of Greece-Troika relations, risks of US deflation, oil price fluctuation
Events

Weekly digest Feb 2-6: Blurred future of Greece-Troika relations, risks of US deflation, oil price fluctuation

6 February 2015, 10:01
Alice F
Alice F
2
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greece's drama, its relations with Troika and future of European economy

This week's main events, analysis: Reasons to be cheerful about global economy, Russia-EU talks on Ukraine, UK GDP, deflation risk in US

Forex news: Daily outlooks, weekly forecasts

Commodity market news: Turning point for gold, swinging oil price

Company news: Twitter revenue increase, Alibaba's drones, Facebook's new office in Taiwan

Self-development for traders: Mistakes investors commit while diversifying, ADX 50 trend trading strategy

#weekly digest, UK GDP, Greece bailout, Greece's bailout, US deflation, Ukraine conflict