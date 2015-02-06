Weekly digest Feb 2-6: Blurred future of Greece-Troika relations, risks of US deflation, oil price fluctuation

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Greece's drama, its relations with Troika and future of European economy



This week's main events, analysis: Reasons to be cheerful about global economy, Russia-EU talks on Ukraine, UK GDP, deflation risk in US



Forex news: Daily outlooks, weekly forecasts



Commodity market news: Turning point for gold, swinging oil price



Company news: Twitter revenue increase, Alibaba's drones, Facebook's new office in Taiwan

