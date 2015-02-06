Weekly digest Feb 2-6: Blurred future of Greece-Troika relations, risks of US deflation, oil price fluctuation

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greece's drama, its relations with Troika and future of European economy
- The Real News: If No Deal for Greece, Exit the Euro?
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Greece's bailout crisis is actually failure of Troika
- Bloomberg: Europe's Problem Isn't Greece, It's the Euro: McFarland
- Ekathimerini: Spanish economy minister says EU-Greece deal can be reached
- Business Insider: Greece's endgame is finally coming into view
- Reuters: Greek, German ministers clash as ECB snub hits Athens' banks
- CNNMoney: Greek banks hit as Europe stands firm over bailout
- The New Yorker: Why Greece and Europe Can Still Reach a Deal
- Telegraph: Three ways Greece could still get out of its debt trap
- Bloomberg: Can Greece Force a Change in European Politics?
- Greek Reporter: IMF: We are Waiting for Greece's Proposals
- Yahoo: Greece seen topping EU economic growth list next year
- BBC News: Chancellor warns of Greece 'risk' to global economy
This week's main events, analysis: Reasons to be cheerful about global economy, Russia-EU talks on Ukraine, UK GDP, deflation risk in US
- The Guardian: The global economy: reasons to be cheerful
- BBC News: EU leaders set for Putin Ukraine talks
- Bloomberg: Devaluation Edges Ukraine Closer to IMF Aid Amid Merkel Visit
- The Guardian: George Osborne needlessly shrank 5% off GDP with 2010 cuts, says thinktank
- BBC News: IFS says worst of UK spending cuts yet to come
- Bloomberg: Deflation Risk in U.S. Seen Rivaling Euro Area: Chart of the Day
- Bloomberg: Summers Says U.S. Economic Optimism Tempered by Deflation Risks
- The Guardian: Australian prime minister Tony Abbott may be deposed after party revolt
- BBC News: Denmark cuts interest rates again
- BBC News: Bank of England holds rates at 0.5%
- Bloomberg: Singapore Isn’t Greece, Temasek Tells S&P
- MQL5 Blogs: European private consumption to rise in 2015
Forex news: Daily outlooks, weekly forecasts
- MQL5 Blogs: Major currencies. FORECAST - JP MORGAN
- Pound Sterling Live: Increase in New Orders at UK Businesses Boosts Pound Sterling
- Pound Sterling Live: Euro Under Fresh Pressure as ECB Suspends Greek Bond Participation in LTROs
- Action Forex: Daily Report: US Stocks Heading Back to Record ahead of NFP, Dollar Soft
- FXStreet: Euro holds gains ahead of U.S. job data
- Action Forex: EUR/GBP Daily Outlook
- FXStreet: GBP/JPY struggles near 180.00 levels
- Action Forex: GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
- Action Forex: Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 0.9250
- Bloomberg: Yuan, Ruble Climb With Asian Stocks, Oil Before Payrolls
- MarketWatch: Swiss currency reserves edge up in January
Commodity market news: Turning point for gold, swinging oil price
- FXEmpire: Gold Prices February 6, 201 find, Technical Analysis
- MarketWatch: A turning point for gold, says Avi Gilburt
- Bloomberg: Here’s One Theory for Why Oil Is Going Nuts
- Bloomberg: Where Is Germany's Gold?
- FXEmpire: Market Sentiment Shifts To Positive As Oil Prices Climb
- MarketWatch: Oil prices up 4% on bets demand will grow
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil prices bottomed? Analysts prefer to say "stabilised"
- Barron's: Jeremy Grantham Divines Oil Industry’s Future
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: Oil to touch $30, currency wars likely
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil: Gold in Digestion Mode, Crude Oil Aims Above $59.00
- FXEmpire: Natural Gas Forecast February 6, 2015, Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: Metals Pack Fundamental Analysis February 6, 2015 – Forecast – Silver & Copper
Company news: Twitter revenue increase, Alibaba's drones, Facebook's new office in Taiwan
- MQL5 Blogs: Twitter And Google Reach Deal To Show Your Tweets In Search Results
- The Guardian: Twitter shares soar after sharp revenue increase but growth still slowing
- MQL5 Blogs: Facebook To Establish Office In Taiwan
- MQL5 Blogs: Google and Uber - yesterday's allies, today's ferocious rivals
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba tests delivery drones in three China mega-cities
- Forbes: Apple's Streaming Music Service On The Way, Says Report
- Forbes: New Samsung Galaxy S6 Design Will Anger Apple
- BBC News: Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal quits after email hack
- BBC News: Honda cuts profit forecast on recall
- Bloomberg: Exxon Could Be the Big Winner of the Oil Crash
- Forbes: Takeaways From Cloudera's Rocketship Ride To $1B In Funding
- Bloomberg: For Petrobras Employees, Work Continues in the Face of Management Vacuum
- Investing.com: Brazil’s Economic Future Dims Amid Petrobras Scandal
- MarketWatch: RadioShack goes bankrupt
Self-development for traders: Mistakes investors commit while diversifying, ADX 50 trend trading strategy
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Wednesday Reads
- BBC News: Minimising the hacker threat
- Forbes: 5 Big Mistakes Investors Make When They Diversify
- MQL5 Blogs: How To Trade: ADX 50 trend trading strategy
- MarketWatch: When should workers at troubled companies jump ship?
- MarketWatch: 5 life lessons from Pope Francis