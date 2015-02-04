10 Wednesday Reads

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- Byron Wien: The Power of Lower Oil Prices (Blackstone)
- A Revelation For Small-Cap Investing Strategies (Capital Spectator) but see Most of the time stock markets do nothing. (Crossing Wall St)
- Activist investors were a lot more active in 2014 (Fortune)
- Roach: Why central bankers around the world have lost control (Marketwatch) see also German 10-year yield dips below Japan’s (FT)
- Asset Managers Break Promises on Responsible Investment (Chief Investment Officer)
- S.&P. Settlement Leaves Future Unclear for Ratings (Dealbook) see also Two New Faces That Helped Seal S&P Deal (WSJ)
- Ignoring the Yield Curve May Be Dangerous to Your Health (E21)
- An invasion of artificial outrage (Washington Post)
- Master switch found to stop tumor cell growth by inducing dormancy (Eurekalert) see also Another Misguided Cancer Testimonial (Science-Based Medicine)
- Groundhog Days: Punxsutawney gets the spotlight, but it’s Groundhog Day every day in Woodstock, Ill., where Groundhog Day was filmed, and where hundreds of fans gathered this year -- and every year, year after year -- to celebrate their favorite movie. (The Morning News)
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