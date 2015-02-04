10 Wednesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Wednesday Reads

4 February 2015, 16:45
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • Byron Wien:  The Power of Lower Oil Prices (Blackstone)
  • A Revelation For Small-Cap Investing Strategies (Capital Spectator) but see Most of the time stock markets do nothing. (Crossing Wall St)
  • Activist investors were a lot more active in 2014 (Fortune)
  • Roach: Why central bankers around the world have lost control (Marketwatch) see also German 10-year yield dips below Japan’s (FT)
  • Asset Managers Break Promises on Responsible Investment (Chief Investment Officer)
  • S.&P. Settlement Leaves Future Unclear for Ratings (Dealbook) see also Two New Faces That Helped Seal S&P Deal (WSJ)
  • Ignoring the Yield Curve May Be Dangerous to Your Health (E21)
  • An invasion of artificial outrage (Washington Post)
  • Master switch found to stop tumor cell growth by inducing dormancy (Eurekalert) see also Another Misguided Cancer Testimonial (Science-Based Medicine)
  • Groundhog Days: Punxsutawney gets the spotlight, but it’s Groundhog Day every day in Woodstock, Ill., where Groundhog Day was filmed, and where hundreds of fans gathered this year -- and every year, year after year -- to celebrate their favorite movie. (The Morning News)

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