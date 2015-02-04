10 Wednesday Reads

Byron Wien: The Power of Lower Oil Prices (Blackstone)

A Revelation For Small-Cap Investing Strategies (Capital Spectator) but see Most of the time stock markets do nothing. (Crossing Wall St)

Activist investors were a lot more active in 2014 (Fortune)

Roach: Why central bankers around the world have lost control (Marketwatch) see also German 10-year yield dips below Japan’s (FT)

Asset Managers Break Promises on Responsible Investment (Chief Investment Officer)

S.&P. Settlement Leaves Future Unclear for Ratings (Dealbook) see also Two New Faces That Helped Seal S&P Deal (WSJ)

Ignoring the Yield Curve May Be Dangerous to Your Health (E21)

An invasion of artificial outrage (Washington Post)

Master switch found to stop tumor cell growth by inducing dormancy (Eurekalert) see also Another Misguided Cancer Testimonial (Science-Based Medicine)

Groundhog Days: Punxsutawney gets the spotlight, but it’s Groundhog Day every day in Woodstock, Ill., where Groundhog Day was filmed, and where hundreds of fans gathered this year -- and every year, year after year -- to celebrate their favorite movie. (The Morning News)

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