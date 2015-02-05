Twitter And Google Reach Deal To Show Your Tweets In Search Results

The deal gives Google access to Twitter’s firehose and all the data generated by the social network.

Google and Twitter reached an agreement Wednesday to begin incorporating tweets into Google searches for the first time since 2011.



Twitter is trying to stimulate user growth, and this arrangement puts tweets in front of people who might not already be on the service. The deal gives Google access to Twitter's firehose and all the data generated by the social network.



According to Bloomberg, advertising revenue will not be shared, although data licensing may be part of the deal.

Tweets will start showing up in Google in the first half of this year.