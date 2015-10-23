Weekly digest Oct 19-23: Main coverage, from ECB December easing talk to Xi visit to Britain

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Analysts predict perfect storm for EURUSD by December as Draghi is expected to announce further easing.



China's Xi visit to Britain:



What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies



Currency market news:



Commodity market news:



Stock market news:



Company news:

