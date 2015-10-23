Weekly digest Oct 19-23: Main coverage, from ECB December easing talk to Xi visit to Britain

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Analysts predict perfect storm for EURUSD by December as Draghi is expected to announce further easing.
- Bloomberg: Draghi Repeating ECB History Primes Euro Area for Stimulus
- Bloomberg: Draghi's Signal Adds $190 Billion to Negative-Yield Universe
- MQL5 Blogs: Euro Exchange Rates Forecast to Remain Firm Despite ECB
- MQL5 Blogs: Post ECB rate decision event review - BNP Paribas
- CNBC: 'Perfect storm' to lead to euro-dollar parity by December?
China's Xi visit to Britain:
- CNNMoney: China slashes interest rates again
- Bloomberg: Kate's Red Dress Wins China Warmth in Boost for Ties With U.K.
- New York Times: Xi Visit Displays Shift in Approach to China
- Guardian: Xi Jinping state visit: China's relationship with Britain in numbers
- Deutsche Welle: Coming soon: Chinese nuclear power in UK
- CNBC: China's Fifth Plenum: 5 Things You Need to Know
- MQL5 Blogs: China plans to lift capital controls by 2020
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- MQL5 Blogs: Why there is another year of capital controls for Greece
- New York Times: Spain's Unemployment Falls, and Rajoy's Prospects Rise
- MQL5 Blogs: Almost two-thirds of economists still expect Fed rate hike this year - FT Research
- Washington Post: Europe just made it harder for the Fed to raise rates
- MQL5 Blogs: Investors are persistent in getting the Fed's intentions wrong - Deutsche Bank
- MQL5 Blogs: Economic data signals Bank of England may move before Fed - Analysis
- Washington Post: Economists are starting to sound alarm about the risk of a new U.S. recession
- MQL5 Blogs: Economists support Bank of England's view there are no dangers from overseas
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of England's Carney criticized after remarks on 'Brexit'
- New York Times: The Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Accord Explained
- CNBC: Korea's GDP growth at 5-year high: Key facts
- Deutsche Welle: Ukraine: Forget about corruption - invest!
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - key support level to be broken for the breakdown to be continuing
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Declines After Forming Bearish Candlestick Pattern
- MQL5 Blogs: Trading setup for EUR/USD by Barclays Capital
- MarketWatch: Goldman Sachs says euro could end 2015 at $1.05
- MQL5 Blogs: Dollar Index Weekly Outlook - waiting for direction to break the levels
- MQL5 Blogs: USDCAD Pivot Points Analysis - the secondary correction to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: NZDUSD Next Month Outlook - breaking ascending triangle pattern for the rally to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/JPY Next Month Outlook - possible correction to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman expects pound to strengthen, says Bank of England might hike rates sooner than expected
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin now tax free in Europe - European Court of Justice
- MQL5 Blogs: China's shrinking forex reserves drive investor concerns
- MQL5 Blogs: London to become major offshore hub for renminbi trading
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - intermediate support level to be broken with the bearish to be continuing
- MarketWatch: Will fiscal pain force Saudi Arabia to pump more oil?
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis At Year-End: 23.06 is the key level to the bullish
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER (XAG/USD) Weekly Outlook - bouncing off key resistance for the next bearish target
- MarketWatch: Silver coins are scarce, but prices don’t show it
- Kitco News: Gold Moves Above Unchanged as Traders "Buy the Dip"
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis At Year-End: key resistance level to be broken in Q1 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: LBMA forecasting winner: Gold to trade well below $1,100 towards 2016 - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold to edge higher, base metals to take a blow - Video
Stock market news:
- New York Times: Investors Rode the Rapids After Stocks Plunged
- MarketWatch: The best six months for stocks is about to begin
- MQL5 Blogs: Ferrari shares surge in market debut, up 15% from IPO price
- Guardian: Shares of Google parent Alphabet jump as company beats Wall Street forecasts
- MarketWatch: Jim Cramer is the loser in this stock-picking test
- MarketWatch: McDonald’s stock may have started a new uptrend
- Forbes: Five Food Stocks To Ride Long-Term Trends
- Forbes: Oprah Winfrey Creates $700 Million From Thin Air In Two Days Of Stock Market Trading
Company news:
- New York Times: Microsoft’s Rule-Breaking Vision of a Future With Countless Devices
- New York Times: Borgward, a Storied German Carmaker, Tries Comeback in China
- CNBC: We're in golden age for deals, says JPM's Cristerna
- Reuters: American Airlines profit jumps, beats expectations
- Reuters: Whirlpool posts higher quarterly profit, revises 2015 EPS outlook
- Reuters: Thomson Reuters third-quarter profit tops forecasts
- Reuters: Tesla CEO says could start China car production in two years: official blog
- Washington Post: VW looking into whether more cars contained cheating software
- Deutsche Welle: Daimler sales unaffected by VW pollution scandal
- CNNMoney: Is this India's first supercar?
- CNBC: Will the Apple Watch call time on Swiss sales?
- Deutsche Welle: Apple to invest in clean energy in China