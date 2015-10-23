Weekly digest Oct 19-23: Main coverage, from ECB December easing talk to Xi visit to Britain
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Oct 19-23: Main coverage, from ECB December easing talk to Xi visit to Britain

23 October 2015, 14:00
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: Analysts predict perfect storm for EURUSD by December as Draghi is expected to announce further easing.

China's Xi visit to Britain:

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

#China, Mario Draghi, ECB, weekly digest, FOMC, Xi Jinping