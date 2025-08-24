[Part #2] Breaking Record Final | EA ThinkBot | Target > 95%+ Blue
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[Part #2] Breaking Record Final | EA ThinkBot | Target > 95%+ Blue

24 August 2025, 09:43
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
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⚡ Shake It Up – The EA That Doesn’t Just Trade, It HUNTS Profit

This is your moment. “Shake It Up” isn’t just a name—it’s a call to action. A bold invitation to disrupt your trading routine and seize the opportunity that most traders will miss.

🔥 Try the FREE Demo – Backtest It NOW

Download the demo version immediately and run backtests with:

  • Random start dates
  • 1-month periods
  • Unlimited repetitions

Watch the equity curve climb like a predator on the hunt. This EA is built for XAUUSD (GOLD) and engineered to deliver >95% win rate with a linear upward graph. It reads market character in real time and adapts with precision.

👉 For full backtest instructions, visit the official product page: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/147742


This is not just another robot. It’s a profit predator. Test it. Prove it. Own it.

[Part #1] Can an EA-Robot Produce Portfolios with >95%

Can EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator be proven?!


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK

##forex # EA Robot #Trading #GOLD #Scalping