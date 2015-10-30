Weekly digest Oct 26-30. Fed's hawkish tone: will they really hike in December?
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Oct 26-30. Fed's hawkish tone: will they really hike in December?

30 October 2015, 12:46
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: At its October meeting, the Fed took an unexpectedly hawkish tone pointing to a possible rate increase in December. However, a number of economists doubt the hike will come.

China's one child policy scrapped:

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

#China, Fed, weekly digest, FOMC, one-child policy, December rate hike