Weekly digest Oct 26-30. Fed's hawkish tone: will they really hike in December?

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: At its October meeting, the Fed took an unexpectedly hawkish tone pointing to a possible rate increase in December. However, a number of economists doubt the hike will come.



China's one child policy scrapped:



What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies



Currency market news:



Commodity market news:



Stock market news:



Company news:

