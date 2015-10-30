Weekly digest Oct 26-30. Fed's hawkish tone: will they really hike in December?

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: At its October meeting, the Fed took an unexpectedly hawkish tone pointing to a possible rate increase in December. However, a number of economists doubt the hike will come.
- Kitco News: What The Fed Knows That You Don’t And Why It Matters For December And Beyond
- Bloomberg: Will Fed Spike Rates in December?
- Bloomberg: Watch for These Six Things Ahead of the Fed's December Meeting
- Bloomberg: Three Charts That Show Why the UK Needs to Raise Rates
- Wall Street Journal: The Fed's Big December Rates Problem
- Wall Street Journal: Economists React to the Fed’s October Interest Rate Decision: ‘December Is in Play’
- Reuters: For Fed, a risky countdown to December and little help from overseas
China's one child policy scrapped:
- Washington Post: One chart captures why China’s letting families have more kids
- New York Times: Experts Weigh Likely Impacts of China’s ‘One Child’ Reversal
- New York Times: Costs, Not Just Law, Deterred Chinese Couples From Another Child
- CNBC: Baby boom boost: These Asia stocks are up on China ruling
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- New York Times: Is the Economy Really in Trouble?
- Guardian: US Senate passes budget deal to fund federal government for two years
- CNN Money: Record levels of cash flocking to the U.S.
- Bloomberg: Britons Are Getting Worried About the Economic Outlook
- BBC News: No UK growth without services
- MQL5 Blogs: Another European central bank expands QE after ECB remarks
- Guardian: We pay, but have no say: that’s the reality of Norway’s relationship with the EU
- CNBC: PM Modi's monthly fight to revive stalled projects
- CNN Money: China wants to double its economy by 2020
- MQL5 Blogs: World Bank raises ranking of China, Russia in 'Doing Business' report
- Bloomberg View: The World Bank's Distorted Rankings
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman: Drought threatens to press Australia's growth to weakest in 24 years
Currency market news:
- Investing.com: Major Currency Pairs : October 30, 2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Trading recommendation for EUR/USD by UBS
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/JPY fundamental and technical outlook by Morgan Stanley
- MQL5 Blogs: Westpac Forecasts for EUR/USD: ranging bearish up to December 2016
- Pound Sterling Live: Euro to Pound: The Strategists Speak
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Dollar: Is the Selling Pressure Over?
- MQL5 Blogs: Westpac Forecasts for AUD/NZD: ranging on the bearish/bullish reversal
- MQL5 Blogs: Westpac Forecasts for USD/JPY: ranging up to Q2 Jun'16
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Swedish krona is to surge vs euro by March
Commodity market news:
- Kitco News: Spot Gold Has 'Ominous Reversal Of Fortune' Post-Fed; Looks Good in EUR/Yen – Gartman
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: We are heading to something similar to Lehman event, stay bullish on gold - Video
- Bloomberg: Gold Bulls Left Disappointed as Fed Mulls December Rate Increase
- MQL5 Blogs: UBS: Gold softness "a good buying opportunity"
- MQL5 Blogs: Barclays reiterates gold forecasts for Q4 and 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis 2015, 25.10 - 01.11: ranging bullish
- Investing.com: Gold, October 30,2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for SILVER (XAG/USD)
- Investing.com: Oil, October 30,2015
- MarketWatch: Why oil is up despite 5 weeks of rising supplies
Stock market news:
- New York Times: World Stocks on Course for Best Month in Four Years
- MQL5 Blogs: "Fear & Greed" Index is back into "Greed" zone
- Investing.com: Is Nasdaq Starting New Trend?
- CNBC: Stocks could fade after best month in four years
- MarketWatch: Here comes the market’s biggest melt-up since 1998
- Bloomberg View: Ignore China's Bears
- Bloomberg: Xi’s Dream for a High-Tech China Is Becoming a Reality in Stocks
- MarketWatch: Strong buys: These 3 big stocks stand out for their earnings power
Company news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Volkswagen logs €3.48bn operating loss amid emissions scandal
- Guardian: VW must consider compensating motorists for emissions scandal, transport secretary says
- CNBC: VW excess emissions linked to 60 US deaths: Study
- MQL5 blogs: JPMorgan launches Apple Pay rival
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank to cut 35,000 jobs, close operations in 10 countries
- Guardian: Google parent Alphabet may do business in China despite past disputes
- Bloomberg: Glencore Crisis Hurts Most Those Who Have the Least
- MarketWatch: 10 brands that you can expect to disappear in 2016
- Wall Street Journal: Apple Sales, Profit Surge in China
- MarketWatch: If PayPal is to beat Apple, it’ll need your help