🚀 Smart Take Profit Management – Moddify_TP





Moddify_TP is an intelligent tool for maximizing profit on active trades 💹.

🔹 Instead of closing trades with a fixed TP, it dynamically raises TP according to market momentum to capture maximum potential profit in strong trends.





📌 1️⃣ How It Works





When a position moves into profit 💵 and the market continues favorably 📈, the system activates





TP is increased step by step until:





Market shows reversal or slowing down 🔄





TP is hit and trade closes at max gain. 🏁





TP_RSI_OBOS AI logic determines optimal exit points based on RSI overbought/oversold signals 🤖





⚙️ 2️⃣ Key Parameter





ModifyTPNum 🔧





Max number of trades that can be modified by Moddify_TP simultaneously





Example: 3 → only top 3 trades (by profit or order time) get TP dynamically adjusted





Controls risk and focuses on strongest trending trades





🔁 3️⃣ Logic Flow





1️⃣ Trade enters profit (+20 pips)

2️⃣ System checks:

- Is market momentum still strong? 💪

- Is this trade within ModifyTPNum? ✅

3️⃣ If yes → TP is moved higher (+30 → +40 pips)

4️⃣ If momentum continues → TP is modified again (+50 pips)

5️⃣ If momentum weakens or RSI signals reversal → TP stays or exit triggered 🔒





🧪 4️⃣ Practical Example





Settings: ModifyTPNum = 2️⃣





Scenario:

- 4 trades in profit

- Only 2 trades get dynamic TP increase

- Other 2 trades keep original TP

- RSI signals may close trades early to lock in profit 💵





🎯 5️⃣ Benefits





📈 Captures maximum profit in trending markets





⏱️ Prevents premature exit with small profits





🔄 Adapts dynamically to real-time market behavior





🤝 Works with Trailing Stop or Break-Even systems





🧠 Improves exit precision via momentum + AI RSI signals (TP_RSI_OBOS)





📌 6️⃣ Best Practices





🟢 Use low ModifyTPNum (1–2) for small accounts





📊 Best in strong trending markets; limit or disable in choppy/ranging conditions



