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🚀 Smart Take Profit Management – Moddify_TP
Moddify_TP is an intelligent tool for maximizing profit on active trades 💹.
🔹 Instead of closing trades with a fixed TP, it dynamically raises TP according to market momentum to capture maximum potential profit in strong trends.
📌 1️⃣ How It Works
When a position moves into profit 💵 and the market continues favorably 📈, the system activates
TP is increased step by step until:
Market shows reversal or slowing down 🔄
TP is hit and trade closes at max gain. 🏁
TP_RSI_OBOS AI logic determines optimal exit points based on RSI overbought/oversold signals 🤖
⚙️ 2️⃣ Key Parameter
ModifyTPNum 🔧
Max number of trades that can be modified by Moddify_TP simultaneously
Example: 3 → only top 3 trades (by profit or order time) get TP dynamically adjusted
Controls risk and focuses on strongest trending trades
🔁 3️⃣ Logic Flow
1️⃣ Trade enters profit (+20 pips)
2️⃣ System checks:
- Is market momentum still strong? 💪
- Is this trade within ModifyTPNum? ✅
3️⃣ If yes → TP is moved higher (+30 → +40 pips)
4️⃣ If momentum continues → TP is modified again (+50 pips)
5️⃣ If momentum weakens or RSI signals reversal → TP stays or exit triggered 🔒
🧪 4️⃣ Practical Example
Settings: ModifyTPNum = 2️⃣
Scenario:
- 4 trades in profit
- Only 2 trades get dynamic TP increase
- Other 2 trades keep original TP
- RSI signals may close trades early to lock in profit 💵
🎯 5️⃣ Benefits
📈 Captures maximum profit in trending markets
⏱️ Prevents premature exit with small profits
🔄 Adapts dynamically to real-time market behavior
🤝 Works with Trailing Stop or Break-Even systems
🧠 Improves exit precision via momentum + AI RSI signals (TP_RSI_OBOS)
📌 6️⃣ Best Practices
🟢 Use low ModifyTPNum (1–2) for small accounts
📊 Best in strong trending markets; limit or disable in choppy/ranging conditions
⚡️ Combine with ATR, Price Action, Momentum, TP_RSI_OBOS for optimal dynamic TP