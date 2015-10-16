Weekly digest Oct 12-16. Invincible euro: who can weaken it and how.

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: Market players are losing faith there are means to weaken the euro.
- MQL5 Blogs: Neither Volkswagen, nor Greek story weakened the euro. Draghi's QE will fail as well.
- MQL5 Blogs: Traders are losing faith Mario Draghi can weaken the euro
- Bloomberg: Draghi's Words Mean Little to European Markets Expecting Action
- FXStreet: What will happen to EUR/USD if the Shanghai tanks again?
- MQL5 Blogs: Euro edges lower after ECB's Nowotny remarks
- Financial Times: Future of the euro
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Guardian: Look beyond the jobless claims to find the truth about the US economy
- Reuters: Fed policymakers downplay divisions on U.S. rate hike
- MarketWatch: Fed's Mester says economy can handle hike
- Wall Street Journal: U.S. Posts Smallest Annual Budget Deficit Since 2007
- WSJ: WSJ Survey: Economists See Fed Rate Rise in December
- Bloomberg: Ask Investors Whether Obamacare Is Working
- Financial Times: China Q3 GDP: 5 things to watch
- CNBC: China GDP: What the big banks are predicting
- Bloomberg: Why China Is Swooning Over Xi's UK Visit
- Telegraph: No hard landing for China, says HSBC chief
- Bloomberg: 7 Bland Takeaways on the Global Economy
- FT: Renzi challenges Brussels to approve €35bn in tax cuts
- FT: Belarus feels chill from Russian crisis
- MQL5 Blogs: Central bank and sovereign wealth fund assets will shrink by 7% by end of 2015 - UBS
- Bloomberg: Bond Traders Face Incredible Shrinking Bonus as Revenue Tumbles
- Telegraph: Revealed: The most bearish broker notes in the City
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/CAD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - possible correction or bullish breakout
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD: AB=CD pattern was formed together with the bearish Retracement for direction
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Next Week Outlook - bear market rally to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: GBPUSD Next Week Outlook - bear market rally or bearish to be continuing
- MQL5 Blogs: EURGBP Next Week Outlook - bear market rally to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Next Week Outlook - 61.8% Fibo resistance level to be crossed for breakout
- Bloomberg: World's Worst Currency Prompts Call for Divine Intervention
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Euro Rally at a Critical Crossroad
- Pound Sterling Live: Definitive Pound to Euro Exchange Rate Forecasts 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: HSBC: We are already in a global U.S. dollar recession
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Price Action Analysis - SILVER: 100-SMA is below 200-SMA for bearish trend to be continuing by direction
- Kitco News: Deutsche Bank: Softer U.S. Economic Data Means ‘Rosier’ Outlook For Gold
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Don't expect gold to hit $1,200 by year end - Video
- MarketWatch: Gold’s fortunes look like turning, but should investors still be wary?
- MQL5 Blogs: Rise of e-cars like Tesla will inevitably lift prices for tech metals like cobalt
- Kitco News: Platinum Prices To Soar Over $1,000 Despite VW Scandal - CPM Group
- Reuters: OPEC sees more demand for its crude in 2016 as cheap oil hits rivals
- Reuters: Mexican crude oil output may only return to 2012 levels in 2018
Stock market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: VW scandal was the last straw for those bullish on European stocks
- MarketWatch: The ‘new normal’ for markets: Everything stinks
- MarketWatch: Wall Street looks for signs S&P 500 can hang onto 2,000
- Reuters: Silicon Valley IPO market boom winding down
- Telegraph: Lloyds shares: will you end up with none if you apply for too many?
Company news:
- MarketWatch: Uber wins London court battle: reports
- Guardian: Q&A: Uber court case in London
- Washington Post: Main Street Morning: Uber admits to leaking drivers’ data
- Bloomberg: VW Loses Market Share in Europe as Diesel-Motor Recalls Loom
- Telegraph: 'Two years for Volkswagen to recover from emissions scandal' says new boss
- Bloomberg: Tesla's Radical Update Is Just More of the Same
- CNNMoney: Is this the Tesla of motorcycles?
- MarketWatch: U.S. firms want to
scupper cyberarms
deal
- CNBC: Heineken CEO 'happy' about rival brewer deal
- Reuters: Apple's newest courtroom foe is a patent-savvy university
- Washington Post: The wildly hyped $9 billion blood test company that no one really understands
- Telegraph: Could Britain's next runaway tech success be one of these start-ups?
Self-development for traders:
- MarketWatch: 7 ways you can protect against identity theft
- CNBC: How to make money in Europe: Guy Hands
- Bloomberg: In Search of the Science in Economics
- Bloomberg: Three Economists Worthy of a Nobel
- Forbes: Million-Dollar Ideas: SIRUM Wins Big At Under 30 Summit
- Forbes: The Internet of Things
- Washington Post: Five great pieces of advice from Fortune’s Most Powerful Women