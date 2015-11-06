Weekly digest Nov 2-6: From global interest rates to chances of U.S. recession
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Nov 2-6: From global interest rates to chances of U.S. recession

6 November 2015, 13:19
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: A decade of low interest rates and their consequences.

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

#interest rates, Fed, Bank of England, weekly digest, U.S. recession