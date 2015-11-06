Weekly digest Nov 2-6: From global interest rates to chances of U.S. recession

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: A decade of low interest rates and their consequences.
- MarketWatch: The real impact of a decade of low interest rates
- CNBC: Fed's Lockhart: Case for rate hike will strengthen
- MQL5 Blogs: What's ahead for investors amid diverging Fed, ECB policies
- Bloomberg View: Draghi Is Right to Plan More Monetary Stimulus
- Bloomberg View: The Quantitative Easing Experiment Is Failing
- MarketWatch: Charts that keep Bank of England from raising rates
- Guardian: Bank of England deputy governor says focus on date of rate rise is misleading
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Wall Street Journal: Deflation Risks May Warrant Radical New Central-Bank Thinking, the IMF’s Chief Economist Says
- Bloomberg: Cameron Risks Dancing With Wrong Partner in EU Reform Courtship
- Bloomberg: Carney Thinks This Is the Inflation Rate You Should Watch
- MQL5 Blogs: BOE inflation report: U.K. economy will be hit hard if China slows further
- Deutsche Welle: Eurozone recovery will be 'moderate' in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: Famous economist sees 30% risk of U.S. recession by 2017
- CNBC: Chances of 'unexpected recession' rising: Jim Paulsen
- New York Times: Is the Economy Really in Trouble? A Debate
- MQL5 Blogs: Details of controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership deal released
- New York Times: The Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Accord Explained
- New York Times: Europe Seeks to Reach Data Transfer Pact by Early 2016
- New York Times: European Union Predicts Economic Gains From Influx of Migrants
- MarketWatch: China’s economy is lot stronger than you think
- Deutsche Welle: China wants to join European reconstruction bank EBRD
- MQL5 Blogs: Why China - not Federal Reserve - keeps investors up at night
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD into Payrolls: strategy and the levels
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Analysis for EUR/JPY: weekly breakdown, monthly bearish reversal
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: bearish breakdown to be started
- Pound Sterling Live: Euro Exchange Rates Forecast to Recover
- MQL5 Blogs: AUD/USD: long-term forecasts and trading ideas - bearish breakdown in 2015 and bearish ranging in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: NZDUSD Price Action Analysis - bearish ranging within key levels
- MarketWatch: Dollar bulls are on a stampede
- Pound Sterling Live: Brexit is Massive Risk to British Pound and UK Economy say Bank of America
- Pound Sterling Live: Canadian Dollar Forecast to Recover v USD at Start of 2016, More Losses v GBP Seen
- MQL5 Blogs: Reasons behind bitcoin's impressive 40% jump
- MarketWatch: Why the value of bitcoin is on an absolute tear
- MQL5 Blogs: Latin American currencies expected to be worst performers in Q4 - Study
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Forecast for Gold - levels and targets
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD (XAU/USD) Price Action Analysis - symmetric triangle pattern to be crossed for direction
- Seeking Alpha: Will The Fed Hike In December & What Does This Mean For Gold Prices?
- MQL5 Blogs: $1,500 more likely for gold than a $1,000 - Degussa Goldhandel
- Bloomberg: Oil Slump Pits UK Carrots Against Norwegian Stick in North Sea
- Bloomberg: Iranian Oil Goes Back on the Market
- MarketWatch: Who Benefits as Commodity Prices Plunge?
Stock market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Why you should focus on the signal rather than the noise - Chart
- Bloomberg: Maybe Financial Markets Have Been Wrong All Along
- Bloomberg: Standard Chartered's Shares Plunge 7% After Downgrade
- MarketWatch: Why you shouldn’t buy small-cap stocks until 2016: Mark Hulbert
- MarketWatch: Bogle says you won’t make much money from stocks
- MarketWatch: Investors see signs of biotech, VC bubbles
- New York Times: Investors Rode the Rapids After Stocks Plunged
- CNBC: This surging sector is about to turn: Technician
- CNBC: THIS is your best trading strategy: Dennis Gartman
Company news:
- CNBC: Sorting out the influence of the strong dollar on revenues
- Bloomberg: There’s One Thing Volkswagen Can Do to Stop the Bleeding
- CNN Money: Toyota to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence
- CNN Money: Can Takata survive after this deadly airbag scandal?
- Deutsche Welle: Honda snubs Takata after air bag fines
- Washington Post: Exxon investigated over possible climate change deception
- CNN Money: Company that hiked drug price 5,000% investigated by U.S. Senate