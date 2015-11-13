Weekly digest Nov 9-13: Euro's woes: from sluggish European growth to political turmoils in Greece and Portugal
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Nov 9-13: Euro's woes: from sluggish European growth to political turmoils in Greece and Portugal

13 November 2015, 13:59
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: The Greek protest against austerity, the Portuguese oust the right-wing government, and ECB's Draghi hints at more stimulus, while eurozone GDP figures come in weaker than expected. It seems like a perfect storm for the euro.

ECB hinting at more stimulus:

What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies

Currency market news:

Commodity market news:

Stock market news:

Company news:

#Portugal, ECB, Fed, weekly digest, Greece