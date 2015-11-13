Weekly digest Nov 9-13: Euro's woes: from sluggish European growth to political turmoils in Greece and Portugal

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: The Greek protest against austerity, the Portuguese oust the right-wing government, and ECB's Draghi hints at more stimulus, while eurozone GDP figures come in weaker than expected. It seems like a perfect storm for the euro.
- New York Times: Greek Strike Shows Conflict Within Government Over Austerity
- Telegraph: Greek problems here to stay warns tax chief, as government stumbles in battle for creditor cash
- Greek Reporter: Tsipras: Corruption Czar or Political Wimp?
- Gulf Times: More misery ahead for Greeks as economy set to shrink again
- Independent: Portugal government ousted: Leftist coalition prepares to take helm after previous administration’s 11-day reign
- London School of Economics Blog: The fall of Portugal’s government has rewritten the country’s political rules
- Wall Street Journal: Portuguese Politics Tests Investor Nerves
ECB hinting at more stimulus:
- Irish Times: Draghi signals ECB ready to boost stimulus
- Deutsche Welle: Draghi flags QE boost amid weak inflation
- Yahoo Finance: Is the ECB Really Ready to Boost Stimulus?
- Reuters: ECB's Weidmann says doesn't see imminent risk of deflation
What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies
- Bloomberg: Euro-Area Growth Misses Estimates
- Telegraph: Finland emerges as the 'new sick man of Europe' as euro's worst performing economy
- BBC News: UK economy 'losing speed' warns BoE economist Haldane
- New York Times: Britain Losing Its Competitive Edge in Banking, Trade Group Warns
- MQL5 Blogs: What will happen if Fed and Europe split again, as it was in 1994?
- MQL5 Blogs: Trader: Fed is going to trick the market. Again
- Kitco News: May be 'well into' 2016 before rate hike justified: Fed's Evans
- MarketWatch: Here’s the big problem with low interest rates, says Satyajit Das
- MQL5 Blogs: OECD latest economic projections signal worries over investment
- Guardian: Brexit: Leading hedge fund manager backs campaign to stay in EU
- Bloomberg: UK Needs ‘Urgent Action’ to Keep Banks in London
- BloombergView: Russia Can't Keep Relying on Oil
- MQL5 Blogs: Yutaka Harada: Why 2% inflation in Japan is not that easy
- Reuters: BOJ to boost its balance sheet buffer, with eye on QQE exit
- BloombergView: The Wrong Way for China to Take Off
- Deutsche Welle: US lifts Liberia sanctions citing democratic progress
Currency market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging on reversal
- Investing.com: Why U.S. Consumer Data Is Key To USD Trade
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Technical Analysis 2015, November: after NFP - bullish breakout with 125.85 as the next target
- MQL5 Blogs: AUD/USD: End Of Week Technicals - Bearish Breakdown or Market Rally
- MQL5 Blogs: USD/CAD: End Of Week Technicals - daily/weekly breakout; monthly bullish reversal
- MQL5 Blogs: BTIG: Dollar is heading to 12-year highs - Chart
- MQL5 Blogs: Beijing launches direct trading between yuan and Swiss franc
- Bloomberg: Mind the Gap as Currency Markets Shrivel for All But Biggest Few
Commodity market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD (XAU/USD) Price Action Analysis - possible bearish breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: SILVER (XAG/USD) Price Action Analysis - breakdown to the nearest bearish target
- MQL5 Blogs: There are signs of physical demand for gold - HSBC, Commerzbank
- MQL5 Blogs: $1,105 level is required for gold to re-establish an upward bias - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Capital Economics, Barclays trim gold & silver forecasts
- Investing.com: Where's Oil Heading? No One Knows
- MQL5 Blogs: IEA: Oil won't reach $80 until 2020
- Bloomberg: The Oil Glut Is Only Getting Worse, IEA Warns
- Investing.com: Crude Oil Under Fresh Selling Pressure
Stock market news:
- MQL5 Blogs: S&P 500 Price Action Analysis - levels and targets
- MQL5 Blogs: Quick Technical Overview - DAX Index: ranging for direction
- New York Times: Investors Rode the Rapids After Stocks Plunged
- CNN Money: Is there a bubble in tech valuations?
- MarketWatch: Why Santa Claus rally in stocks will miss Christmas
- Telegraph: Mining stocks sink as copper prices hit six-year lows
- Telegraph: Saudi stock exchange tries to find new investors in London
- BloombergView: If There's a Tech Bubble, It's Not in Europe
Company news:
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman: S&P 500 companies will spend $2.2 trillion in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs folds its BRIC fund after years of losses
- New York Times: Volkswagen, Offering Amnesty, Asks Workers to Come Forward on Emissions Cheating
- New York Times: Deutsche Bank Names Management Team for New Investment Division
- Bloomberg: Ten Ex-Deutsche Bank, Barclays Euribor Traders Charged in U.K.
- CNN Money: Retailers spend billions on Christmas commercials
- Guardian: Robots threaten 15m UK jobs, says Bank of England's chief economist
- Guardian: Rolls-Royce's troubles run deep – it's odd no one spotted them sooner
- MarketWatch: GoPro ‘absolutely detested’ by investors
- Bloomberg: Amazon Pressures UK Grocers With Pantry Service
- BloombergView: Microsoft's Creative Solution to Data Privacy
- Bloomberg: Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro Up Close
- BBC News: Apple 'to launch peer-to-peer payment app'
- MarketWatch: BlackBerry is back, but do investors know it?