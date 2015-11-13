Weekly digest Nov 9-13: Euro's woes: from sluggish European growth to political turmoils in Greece and Portugal

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: The Greek protest against austerity, the Portuguese oust the right-wing government, and ECB's Draghi hints at more stimulus, while eurozone GDP figures come in weaker than expected. It seems like a perfect storm for the euro.



ECB hinting at more stimulus:



What's new in the world: events, economic indicators and policies



Currency market news:



Commodity market news:



Stock market news:



Company news:

