Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil: Gold in Digestion Mode, Crude Oil Aims Above $59.00

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be preparing to decline after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario. Near-term support is at 11734, the intersection of the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and a rising trend line, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 11648.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 1980.20-88.00 area marked by a rising trend line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement exposes the 50% level at 1955.80.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices recoiled from resistance-turned-support at October’s swing highs, producing the largest daily advance in 3 weeks. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1285.20 exposes the 38.2% level at 1305.73. Alternatively, a reversal below the 38.2% Fib retracement at 1253.77 targets the 50% threshold at 1237.18.



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pushed higher following a prolonged period of consolidation after bottoming as expected above the $45.00/barrel figure. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 59.08 exposes the 50% level at 63.38. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib at 53.77 targets the 14.6% retracement at 50.49.





