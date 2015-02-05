Facebook To Establish Office In Taiwan

Facebook will reportedly set up a new office in Taiwan which will be engaged in platform advertising sales.



Facebook said in a statement that the company will establish a small team in Taipei. This team will mainly be responsible for contacting local Taiwanese enterprises and application software developers and providing technical support to them.

Facebook is reportedly one of the most popular social networking sites in Taiwan. The company said they have about 15 million monthly active users in the market and many of them login Facebook via mobile devices. Taiwan has a total population of 23 million.



Facebook did not reveal the scale of its team in Taiwan.



But a Taiwan entry does not mean Mainland China access. Advertising sales in China must only be run by Chinese companies, so Facebook would first need to find local, trustworthy partners in China for advertising sales.