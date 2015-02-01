Amazon reveals its top-selling holiday items

The e-commerce giant AMZN usually doesn’t reveal many details about sales by category. This time it was different, and below I post what it has said about the best-selling items in a wide range of categories, from books to videos, toys and electronic equipment before Christmas.



1) GoPro Inc.’s GPRO wearable equipment and accessories were the best-selling cameras.

2) Goods related to the Disney DIS, particularly “Frozen”, won in a number of categories. The top selling toy was the Frozen Princess Elsa doll, while Anna and Elsa digital watches led that category and the Frozen Karaoke set was third-biggest seller in music after “That is Christmas to Me” by Pentatonix and “1989” by Taylor Swift.

3) Amazon Fire TV was the best-selling streaming media box, while the Fire TV Stick was the fastest-selling Amazon device ever, the company said The top-selling movies on Amazon.com were “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Maleficent.”

Almost 60% of its customers used mobile devices for their holiday shopping with the trend accelerating late in the season. The biggest mobile shopping of the company was Cyber Monday, while Black Friday showed the highest growth in mobile shopping.

The free shipping program Amazon Prime added a record 10 million new members during the holiday season, having shipped items to 185 countries with customers ordering more than 10 times as many items with same-day delivery over 2013.



