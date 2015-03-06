Amazon opens store on Alibaba's Chinese site, struggling to conquer China

The U.S. online retailer Amazon.com has opened a flagship store in local competitor Alibaba Group Holding’s online marketplace, in an attempt to expand in China.

Amazon has thus become Alibaba’s customer, paying a commission to the latter for each transaction.



The US company has faced an uphill battle in China, where Alibaba dominates the growing e-commerce market.

Launched this week, Amazon’s store inside Alibaba’s Tmall offers a limited number of product categories, which include imported food, women’s shoes, toys and kitchen equipment.



The food section, for example, includes Blue Diamond almonds and Californian wine, while the toy section carries international brands such as Lego and Crayola.

Retailers and brands that operate their flagship stores on Tmall pay a commission to Alibaba for each transaction. Having become a Tmall seller, Amazon AMZN became Alibaba’s BABA customer.



According to a Daiwa Capital Markets report on e-commerce in China, Amazon had just a 1.3% share of the total business-to-consumer market in China in the third quarter of last year, a 13.8 percentage point loss of market share from the same quarter in 2008.

