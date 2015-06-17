Brussels to take new steps in fighting tax evasion; posts blacklist of 'non-cooperative' countries

On Wednesday the European Commission revealed an action plan targeted at closing loopholes and organizing tax rules to prevent big multinational companies from shirking their tax-paying duties in the European Union.

The proposals include common corporate tax rules and ending sweetheart deals. However, they could face serious opposition from wary member states. A similar proposal which was discussed four years ago, was met with fierce opposition by a number of governments which considered a step as an infringement on their sovereignty.



The recent one is called common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB). It would hamornize tax rates across member states and is expected to be welcomed after last year's "LuxLeaks" scandal. It was exposed that time that Luxembourg had offered some of the world's largest companies billions in tax breaks in return for their business. Apple, Amazon, IKEA and Pepsi were in the list.



The Commission is also investigating a similar dealings of Apple in Ireland and Starbucks in Holland.

"Our current approach to corporate taxation no longer fits today's reality. We are using outdated tools and unilateral measures to respond to the challenges of a digitalized, globalized economy...Big, small and medium-sized companies should be able to benefit from the internal market on an equal footing," said EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

Any changes to EU tax rules would require unanimous approval by all 28 nations.

The Commission also posted a list of 30 nations considered especially "non-cooperative," when it comes to fighting tax evaders.



The blacklist included the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Liberia and Monaco.