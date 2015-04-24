US stocks open higher Friday, with Nasdaq still in record territory

On Friday U.S. stocks opened mostly higher with Nasdaq trading in record territory.

The Nasdaq Composite was trading in record territory on Friday gaining 31 points, or 0.6%, at 5,088, after logging a record close on Thursday for the first time in 15 years.



Better-than-expected earnings from companies such as Amazon.com and Microsoft spurred a rally in the technology sector, boosting Friday's gains.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 19 points, or 0.1%, to 18,042 and the S&P 500 opened up 2 points, or 0.1%, higher at 2,115.

