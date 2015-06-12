Weekly digest June 8-12: Main coverage, from World Bank's global forecast to IMF leaving Greece talks

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Emerging markets slowdown threatens global growth and gets investors wary.
- Guardian: World Bank slashes growth forecast for emerging economies
- MQL5 Blogs: World Bank downgraded global economic outlook in 2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Investors get wary as World Bank highlights stagnation in emerging market economies; urges for reforms
- CNBC: Gartman: Emerging market flows will go straight to US
- CNBC: World Bank latest to urge Fed to hold rates until 2016
- MarketWatch: Investors yank $9.3 billion from emerging markets
- MQL5 Blogs: OECD: U.S. economy rebound not strong, Russia's contraction coming to an end
This week's main events, analysis: Bond market worries; Greek drama; Why Austria is among the most sluggish economies and why investors are concerned about Italy
- Bloomberg: IMF Team Leaves Brussels After Making No Progress on Greek Deal
- MQL5 Blogs: Bundesbank head warns of Greece's increasing insolvency, plays down bond market worries
- Deutsche Welle: How much money is at stake over Greece?
- MQL5 Blogs: Draghi economy expands, but income return to shareholders lowest in 5 years
- MQL5 Blogs: Experts: MSCI inclusion could add $400 billion to China stocks
- Bloomberg: Austria Is Now One of Europe's Most Sluggish Economies
- Bloomberg: Italy’s Quick Austerity Fixes Return to Plague Renzi’s Finances
- MQL5 Blogs: US risk watchdog: Selloff in U.S. and European bond markets are a mystery
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: Hard to predict how long bonds selloff may last following 'unprecedented' market volatility
- MarketWatch: Traders taking cover for a big shift in market mood
Currency market news: Overview
- Bloomberg: Volatile Trading Rules Dollar as Fed Weighs Rate-Increase Timing
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: U.S. rebound in sight, expect further upside for dollar
- Bloomberg: Billionaire Zell 'Most Concerned' About Dollar If Fed Lifts Rate
- MQL5 Blogs: What Greek crisis could mean for AUD - National Australia Bank
- MQL5 Blogs: BNP Paribas - Staying Bearish EUR
- MQL5 Blogs: Turkey's lira plunges to all-time low; stocks drop as ruling party loses majority in election
- Deutsche Welle: Zimbabwe dollar to be taken out of circulation
Commodity market news: Overview
- BBC News: BP: Demand for energy 'slowing'
- MQL5 Blogs: IEA: OPEC's oil supply at highest level since August 2012
- CNNMoney: The oil glut is getting even bigger
- CNBC: Precious metals back in favor as volatility rises
- MarketWatch: With gold, play both sides against the middle
- MQL5 Blogs: Ahead of FOMC meeting: 'If gold rallies, sell it!' - Mitsubishi
- MQL5 Blogs: UBS: Gold remains a safe haven despite weaker demand; Shows no reaction to Greece
- Kitco News: The 6PM Recap With Gary Wagner: Dollar Ends Slide - Gold, Oil, 10-year Yield All Fall
Company news: AIIB and its shareholders; Amazon probe; Apple's revenue
- MQL5 Blogs: Germany to become one of AIIB's largest shareholders
- Reuters: Twitter's Dick Costolo to step down as CEO in yet another shake-up
- BBC News: Amazon e-book operation in European anti-trust probe
- Deutsche Welle: Amazon declaring revenues in EU, not just Luxembourg
- Forbes: Apple Releases iOS 8.4 Update With Apple Music
- MarketWatch: By revenue, Apple isn’t the largest company
- Forbes: These 11 Startups Raised Over $1 Billion Combined Before Launching
Self-development for traders: Goldman getting serious about high-speed trading; 11 oil stocks to rise the most; Most expensive Asian city for expats
- MarketWatch: 11 oil stocks forecast to rise up to 53%
- MarketWatch: Gayed: Will financials cause stocks to explode or implode?
- Bloomberg: Goldman Gets Serious About High-Speed Trading
- Reuters: James Murdoch steps into the limelight
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Tuesday Reads - 10 big lies in the financial services industry, Apple’s WWDC by the numbers, the world forgot about Japan, and more
- CNBC: Shanghai most expensive city in Asia for expats
- Forbes: Firms Where Millennials Most Want To Work
- Forbes: Women On Boards: Slow Progress And Marginalization, Study Shows