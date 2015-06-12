Weekly digest June 8-12: Main coverage, from World Bank's global forecast to IMF leaving Greece talks

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Emerging markets slowdown threatens global growth and gets investors wary.



This week's main events, analysis: Bond market worries; Greek drama; Why Austria is among the most sluggish economies and why investors are concerned about Italy



Currency market news: Overview



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: AIIB and its shareholders; Amazon probe; Apple's revenue



Self-development for traders: Goldman getting serious about high-speed trading; 11 oil stocks to rise the most; Most expensive Asian city for expats

