Weekly digest June 8-12: Main coverage, from World Bank's global forecast to IMF leaving Greece talks
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest June 8-12: Main coverage, from World Bank's global forecast to IMF leaving Greece talks

12 June 2015, 13:53
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Emerging markets slowdown threatens global growth and gets investors wary.

This week's main events, analysis: Bond market worries; Greek drama; Why Austria is among the most sluggish economies and why investors are concerned about Italy

Currency market news: Overview

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: AIIB and its shareholders; Amazon probe; Apple's revenue

Self-development for traders: Goldman getting serious about high-speed trading; 11 oil stocks to rise the most; Most expensive Asian city for expats

#IMF, World Bank, Apple, Amazon, weekly digest, OECD, Greek crisis