New MetaTrader 4 iOS: Enhanced News, Updated Chat and Support for 64-Bit Architecture

Starting with the previous build, MetaTrader 4 for iPhone and iPad became compatible with iOS 8. The new version provides even more significant changes.
Below are the three reasons why you should update your application right now:
- New MetaTrader 4 iOS features improved financial news. Support for rich content allows you to receive important news in a timely manner with all the accompanying illustrations and videos.
- The internal chat has been optimized, and its design has been improved. Now, all messages are synchronized at once rather than updating the dialogs one by one.
- Support for 64-bit architecture has been added boosting
performance on the new Apple devices powered by А7 and А8 64-bit
processors (beginning from iPhone 5s and iPad Air).
Update MetaTrader 4 iOS and try all the changes.