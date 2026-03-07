ScalpEA v2 - FVG scalping EA with machine learning options

Hi, here I will try to add any usefull informations about my bot. My set files are attached here.

If you want to try it on whatever you might like, try it on DEMO first. I am testing it on EURUSD pair but it is not that good as on XAUUSD but on EURUSD you can use both bearish and bullish FVG, for Gold I recommend keeping shorts turned off or let us know if you find some better config for gold.

I am running all attached configs on my real accounts which you can find on my myfxbook MartinSMGcz.

runs default config of ScalpEA v2 previewruns HC config on ScalpEA v2 previewnow runs HCT config on full ScalpEA v2 (because it uses trailing SL)

Offline FVG database creation. I am not using it but you could find a way on how to use it for better outcome.

Download H1 candles of you instrument for example EURUSD and name it "EURUSD-ECN_H1_202101070000_202510271500" (default format of MT5 export) Create python script. (build_fvg_db_with_score_EURUSD.py) Run python script. (this will generate output database)

