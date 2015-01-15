10 Thursday Reads

• Passive is Massive (FT)

• Why you should buy the most despised company in America (Marketwatch) see also Buy What You Hate (TBP)

• Nine Reasons Why Bond Yields Are Falling (Yardeni)

• Forget Emerging Markets. Hot Topic at Davos 2015 Is the U.S. (Bloomberg)

• Headline of the day: Bitcoin revealed: a Ponzi scheme for redistributing wealth from one libertarian to another (Wonkblog)

• Full Employment Alone Won’t Solve Problem of Stagnating Wages (Fiscal Times) see also Let the Pay Hikes Begin (Bloomberg View)

• Bank of America warns of ‘lethal’ damage to China’s financial system as deflation deepens (Telegraph)

• The Depression’s Unheeded Lessons (The Upshot) see also 6 Things I Learned From the Book “Since Yesterday: The 1930s in America (Housel)

• Why Drugs Cost So Much (NYT)

• Education plus ideology exaggerates rejection of reality (Ars Technica)

What are you reading?