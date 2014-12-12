Weekly digest Dec 8-12: Oil below $59, big victory of Bitcoin, divisions at the ECB, Chinese companies in focus

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Oil extends losses below $59. Analysts predict stagnation.

Forex news: Daily reports, yen forecast for 2015



This week's main events, analysis: Why governments dislike gold, divisions at the ECB, Russian economy and politics



Business & companies news: Stocks to buy, Microsoft boosting Bitcoin, Chinese companies in focus

