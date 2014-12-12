Weekly digest Dec 8-12: Oil below $59, big victory of Bitcoin, divisions at the ECB, Chinese companies in focus

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Oil extends losses below $59. Analysts predict stagnation.
- MarketWatch: Here is why oil just plunged below $59
- Bloomberg: Oil Extends Drop Below $60 as Producers Tussle for Market Share
- Moneycontrol: Oil prices struggle after WTI crude sinks below USD 60
- Reuters: Oil price slump sorts the hedged from the unhedged
- Bloomberg: 3M Sees Stagnant Oil Prices Into 2015 Before Market Rebound
- MQL5 Blogs: Kuwait: oil will get stuck at $65 for six months until OPEC moves
- Barron's: The Case for $35 a Barrel Oil. An analysis of commodity traders’ positions suggests the drop in oil prices is only three-fifths done
- MarketWatch: OPEC sees less demand for its oil in 2015
- The WSJ: Oil’s Drop Spills Into Other Assets
- MarketWatch: Oil slide threatens Africa's economic growth
- Reuters: Will cheap gas last? The answer and nine other predictions for 2015
- Oilprice.com: BP, Another Victim Of Cheap Oil, To Cut Jobs Through 2015
Forex news: Daily reports, yen forecast for 2015
- MarketWatch: Dollar stable as focus shifts to Fed next week
- Action Forex: Daily FX Report
- Investing.com: FX Daily Update
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank analysis - Targets EUR/USD in 2015
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Monthly Fundamental Forecast December 2014
- Investing.com: Euro Trading Lower Ahead Of The Euro-Zone’s Industrial Production Data
- Action Forex: USD/CHF Daily Outlook
- FXEmpire: GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis December 12, 2014 Forecast
- FXEmpire: USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis December 15, 2014 Forecast
- Barron's: 2015: The Year Of The Yen Living Dangerously
- MQL5 Blogs: Is strong dollar a danger for the global economy?
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin News: Silk Road Bitcoin Auction Ends; MasterCard Official Goes Harsh on Bitcoin; US Congressman Introduces Bill to Protect Cryptocurrencies
This week's main events, analysis: Why governments dislike gold, divisions at the ECB, Russian economy and politics
- The Economist: Divisions at the ECB
- Financial Times: Leaked EU summit conclusions: Draghi left hanging?
- Bloomberg: Ruble Surrounds Nabiullina With Rotten Choices: Russia Credit
- Bloomberg: Khodorkovsky Channels Lenin to Plot Next Russian Revolution
- The WSJ: China’s Industrial Growth Slows
- MQL5 Blogs: Wall Street and governments are mistaken at hating gold
- BBC news: Russia raises interest rates to 10.5%
- Barron's: Warren Buffett Thinks This Steel Stock Is a Steal
- MQL5 Blogs: From pushing stocks to warning on risks: Chinese media is changing the course
Business & companies news: Stocks to buy, Microsoft boosting Bitcoin, Chinese companies in focus
- The WSJ: Google to Shut Russia Engineering Office
- BBC News: Brazil company executives charged
- Barron's: Oasis Petroleum: Beaten Down But Still a Buy
- The WSJ: Tesla China Chief to Step Down
- The WSJ: Xiaomi Faces Bumpy Road Abroad
- BBC News: HSBC dismisses head of European forex
- MQL5 Blogs: Microsoft now accepts Bitcoins for Xbox and Windows online stores
- The WSJ: Microsoft Move Is Win for Bitcoin
- BBC News: Disney 'used Luxembourg tax deals'
Trader's self-development: Decisions investors need to make, weekend reads, successful people dealing with their stress
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - How Successful Traders Use Indicators to Place Stops
- MarketWatch: And 7 big ways to invest your money
- MarketWatch: 6 decisions that every investor needs to make
- Forbes: Keep The Money In The Family: Refinance A Student Loan With A Wealthy Relative
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Weekend Reads
- Forbes: How Successful People Squash Stress