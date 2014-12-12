Weekly digest Dec 8-12: Oil below $59, big victory of Bitcoin, divisions at the ECB, Chinese companies in focus
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Weekly digest Dec 8-12: Oil below $59, big victory of Bitcoin, divisions at the ECB, Chinese companies in focus

12 December 2014, 10:32
Alice F
Alice F
2
668

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Oil extends losses below $59. Analysts predict stagnation.

Forex news: Daily reports, yen forecast for 2015

This week's main events, analysis: Why governments dislike gold, divisions at the ECB, Russian economy and politics

Business & companies news: Stocks to buy, Microsoft boosting Bitcoin, Chinese companies in focus

Trader's self-development: Decisions investors need to make, weekend reads, successful people dealing with their stress

#currency, oil, Brent, bitcoin, ECB, forex forecast, weekly digest, Xiaomi, successful investment