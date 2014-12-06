Bitcoin News: Silk Road Bitcoin Auction Ends; MasterCard Official Goes Harsh on Bitcoin; US Congressman Introduces Bill to Protect Cryptocurrencies



Trust and security, a stable form of value, are incredibly critical if you’re going to be able to gain acceptance for the services you’re looking to provide. The challenge for cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, is that they’re unstable in terms of their intrinsic value.

The US Marshals Service (USMS) received more than two dozen bids for 50,000 Bitcoin seized during the FBI’s raid on Silk Road wallets. Lynzey Donahue, a spokesperson of USMS, revealed that that government received 27 bids from a total of 11 bidders. The winning bids will be announced today. Till date, Feds have seized a total of 173,991 BTC, in which 144,336 units belonged to Ross Ulbricht, the alleged owner of Silk Road.The MasterCard President for Southeast Asia Matthew Driver played a dirty corporate trick on Bitcoin, when he appeared in a video with an aim to blast out the cryptocurrency from people’s mind. The irresponsible official suggested that cryptocurrencies are too risk to success, whilst also criticized Bitcoin security infrastructure to be severely flawed. He further called Bitcoin’s anonymity “troubling” and said:Steve Stockman, a Republican Congressman from the State of Texas, recently introduced a pro-cryptocurrency bill, known as Cryptocurrency Protocol Protection and Moratorium Act (or CryptPMA). According to the available reports, this bill not only demands an extension in terms of protection but also require government to classify cryptocurrency as a normal currency.